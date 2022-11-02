NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Intro

At the start of the year, I promised that there would be accountability in this article, so let's give you some!

There have been some very good weeks for this article, but Week 7 was the roughest one of the year. I won't lie, I swung and missed quite a few times. I felt like Michael Jordan, because I took it personally. Week 8 was much more kind than Week 7 was, but there is still room for improvement.

While part of the swings has been me trying to go out on a limb and make some more bold calls, there have certainly been plenty of just bad misses. But we bounced back in Week 8 with some big hits and hope to continue to build off of that in Week 9. It'll be necessary because many fantasy managers may have some tough decisions to make as there are a whopping six teams on bye. This week, the Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers and 49ers will be off, meaning many managers will be streaming.