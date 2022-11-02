Start Em Sit Em

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Intro

Published: Nov 02, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Michael_Florio_1400x1000
Michael Florio

NFL Fantasy Analyst

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? StartingPatrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out thelatest NFL fantasy rankings right here.

At the start of the year, I promised that there would be accountability in this article, so let's give you some!

There have been some very good weeks for this article, but Week 7 was the roughest one of the year. I won't lie, I swung and missed quite a few times. I felt like Michael Jordan, because I took it personally. Week 8 was much more kind than Week 7 was, but there is still room for improvement.

While part of the swings has been me trying to go out on a limb and make some more bold calls, there have certainly been plenty of just bad misses. But we bounced back in Week 8 with some big hits and hope to continue to build off of that in Week 9. It'll be necessary because many fantasy managers may have some tough decisions to make as there are a whopping six teams on bye. This week, the Broncos, Browns, Cowboys, Giants, Steelers and 49ers will be off, meaning many managers will be streaming.

Not only will there be streaming options included in this article, but ones to avoid. But every week when people stream, there are those players who may look appealing on paper for one reason, but are traps. Some of the sits will be warning you off of the options you may consider streaming this week. This is a crucial week for many fantasy teams as we are right in the thick of the playoff hunt now and some of these decisions may be the difference between wins and losses.

Follow Michael Florio on Twitter @MichaelFFlorio.

