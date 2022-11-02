NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Defenses

The Jaguars had one huge game in Week 2 when they scored 21 fantasy points. Since then, they have failed to reach double-digit fantasy points and have really struggled as of late. In the last month, their high game is five fantasy points. In the other two, they scored one point and negative one point. That was against the Texans, Colts, Giants and Broncos, too. Not really murderer’s row. With their recent struggles, you may think of going against the Raiders, but the Jags have not shown the ability to take advantage of a good matchup. I’d stay away.