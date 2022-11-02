NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Bucs defense started off great, with 13 and 26 fantasy points in the first two weeks, respectively, but has failed to score more than six fantasy points in a game since. Despite that, it is very much in play this week against the Rams. The Rams have allowed the most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses on the season (11.9) and in the past month (17). What we thought would be an offense to avoid playing defenses against has been the exact opposite. Take advantage.
The Packers defense has been disappointing this season. It has reached double-digit fantasy points just one time. But it does have a good matchup this week against the Lions. The Lions have allowed the seventh-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses on the season (8.7) and that number jumps to 17, tied for the most, in the past month. The Lions put up points, but they also turn the ball over at a high rate, which leads to fantasy points. The Packers are in play as a streaming option.
The Vikings defense has had better results as of late, scoring double-digit fantasy points in each of its last two games. That was after doing so just once in the first five games. The Vikings also have a strong matchup this week against the Commanders, who have allowed 8.8 fantasy PPG, the seventh-most in the NFL. They’ve allowed 8.0 fantasy PPG in the past two weeks with Taylor Heinicke starting.
The Jaguars have allowed 8.75 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses in the past month, the eighth-most in the NFL. In that span, they have taken eight sacks, thrown three interceptions and had a league-leading five fumbles lost. Trevor Lawrence just hasn’t been playing well as of late and this presents an opportunity to take advantage of that.
Sit 'Em
The Jets have a lot of talent on their defense and have shown to be a strong fantasy option in the right matchup. But they have anything but that this week against the Bills. Even after a down game by their standards, the Bills are allowing just 3.9 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. Go in another direction this week.
The Saints have a good defense, and they have a history of being a strong fantasy defense. Sometimes fantasy players get muscle memory with certain defenses, but make sure that does not happen to you this week. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have allowed just 3.6 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, even with the recent struggles. It’s never smart to stream against Jackson.
Kirk Cousins and the Vikings may have struggled with turnovers in the past, but that has not been the case this season. So far in 2022, opposing defenses against the Vikings are averaging just 4.0 fantasy PPG, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. Minnesota also has explosive playmakers that can get you at a moment’s notice. Stream elsewhere this week.
The Jaguars had one huge game in Week 2 when they scored 21 fantasy points. Since then, they have failed to reach double-digit fantasy points and have really struggled as of late. In the last month, their high game is five fantasy points. In the other two, they scored one point and negative one point. That was against the Texans, Colts, Giants and Broncos, too. Not really murderer’s row. With their recent struggles, you may think of going against the Raiders, but the Jags have not shown the ability to take advantage of a good matchup. I’d stay away.