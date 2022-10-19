NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Succop scored 14 fantasy points in Week 6 and finished as the top-scoring kicker. He has scored at least six fantasy points in every game this season. This week, he faces the Panthers, who have allowed 9.2 fantasy PPG to kickers, the seventh-most in the NFL. Succop is once again in play this week.
Koo was a sit last week and he scored just four fantasy points. He has just five points in his last two games combined. The usually reliable Koo is back in play in a better matchup this week against Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed the most fantasy points per game to kickers this season at 13.2. No other team is over 12 per game. Koo is back in play this week.
Prater missed a couple of weeks due to a hip injury, but the Cardinals waived replacement kicker Matt Ammendola, indicating that he is nearing a return. Prater had scored 20 fantasy points in the two games combined before he was injured. He faces the Saints, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to kickers at 11.7. Prater is back in play if he suits up this week.
Sit 'Em
The Bucs have allowed just 5.5 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. Plus, the Panthers actually would have to move the ball consistently for Piniero to get a chance at kicks. It's best to avoid every player not named Christian McCaffrey in Carolina.
Bullock scored eight fantasy points in Week 1 and has scored six or fewer in every game since. Twice he was held to three points or less. There is simply just not enough floor or upside for him in this offense. Plus, he gets the Colts, who have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy PPG to kickers at 5.7 per game.
The Patriots have been middle of the pack against kickers, but that does not mean you should consider streaming Santos this week. Santos has two games with over 13 fantasy points this season, but has four or fewer in every other game. He has three games with one fantasy point or less. There is simply no floor here. Go with a kicker on a team that will score more points.
Slye has seven fantasy points or fewer in every game this season. Plus, his team will be without its starting QB in a tough matchup. That tends to not lead to a bunch of attempts for a kicker, especially considering the Packers have allowed just 7.8 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers. There are better options out there.