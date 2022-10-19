NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Intro

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? StartingPatrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out thelatest NFL fantasy rankings right here.
Last Sunday after finishing Fantasy Game Day, I headed home to watch the full slate of games. As I was watching, I realized I was missing the one thing that can make football better: food. So I grabbed a churro crescent that I had picked up the day before and took a bite. And let me tell you, it was delicious. I was like, there is no way anything right now can top this churro crescent. And then I heard Scott Hanson say they were cutting to the Falcons game because they had a goal-to-go situation.
The Falcons have disappointed me a lot this year, so I do not get my hopes up. But I see No. 8 cutting across the middle and I feel hope. Hope that I fully expect to end in despair with the pass going anywhere but there. But before you know it, a quick pass and, boom, Kyle Pitts touchdown. I jumped up off the couch and celebrated like I had just scored a touchdown. My wife stared at me, wondering why I was legitimately acting like I had just done something.
It was a moment of both joy and, if I am being honest, mostly relief. I have and continue to be a very vocal Pitts supporter. I believe he is one of the most talented and explosive tight ends in the NFL but just isn't being used properly. Not only that, but I have him on many fantasy teams and have advocated for many of you to draft, roster and start Pitts. It was a pay-off, even if just for a week. But hopefully there is something there to build off of. But even more so, I just want you to know that I am in these fantasy trenches with you! And I want to be the best advocate for your fantasy teams that I can.
But enough about Pitts ... for now at least (spoiler!). Week 7 is going to be the toughest week to set lineups yet. We had a taste of the bye weeks in Week 6, but they hit even harder this week. The Bills, Eagles, Vikings and Rams will all be on bye this week. Those are all teams that have fantasy studs on them, meaning many managers will be out there looking to replace the players they rely on each week. Due to that, I will also focus on some streaming options that are in play and some that look like they could be a good option but are really a trap.