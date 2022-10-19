NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Wide receivers

Michael Pittman Jr. felt like too obvious of a recommendation, so we are pivoting to his teammate. Pierce was still available on a lot of waiver wires at the start of the week, but that has been changing. He is a strong option for anyone in need of a bye-week replacement. Pierce has seen at least six targets in three straight games, scoring at least 12 points in each game. I thought he won Matt Ryan over in that TNF game in Week 5 when he led the Colts in every receiving category. But there is no way he hasn’t now after catching the game-winning touchdown in Week 6. It also helps that Ryan looked more comfortable in the offense as of late. Pierce has earned consistent volume and could only continue to see more work. He has shown to have a safe floor and could flash even more upside this week against the Titans. Tennessee has allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers at 44.4 per game. This is a secondary you can pick on. Pierce scored 12 fantasy points against it in Week 4, but has carved out a larger role since then. He is a strong streaming option this week.