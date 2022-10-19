NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Quarterbacks

Prescott is on track to return in Week 7 against the Lions. If he suits up for the Cowboys, he should be starting for your fantasy team. We have only seen Prescott play one game this season, but we know that he brings both a safe floor and a high ceiling for fantasy. It also could be an immediate opportunity to show off that ceiling. The Lions have allowed 22.5 fantasy PPG to QBs, the second-most in the NFL. The bye week and Patriots game might have made people forget, but the Lions defense is the best to stream against in fantasy. Additionally, they tend to score a lot of points themselves, meaning that their opponents need to keep scoring. Given the landscape of the QB position and especially this week with the byes, Prescott is immediately back in play against the Lions if he is able to suit up. If he misses another week, Cooper Rush would be a much less appealing option who would be in play as a QB2 due to the matchup.