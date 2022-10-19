NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Running backs

Robinson looked like his old self for the first couple of weeks of the season. But he has come crashing back down to life in the past three weeks. In each of those games, he's played fewer than half the snaps and had somewhere between eight and 12 carries. He has just three targets in the past three games, as well. Travis Etienne continues to see more and more work. He has played more snaps and had more targets while seeing around the same number of carries in three straight weeks. It's looking like Etienne is the RB to trust most in this backfield. He is also more explosive while that has been lacking from Robinson’s game as of late. Robinson has two plays for more than 10 yards in the past three games and none that have reached 15 yards. The lack of explosiveness and pass game usage, along with limited ground work, have Robinson trending in the wrong direction. Until we see otherwise, he is a flex option who you can play in the right matchup. Unfortunately, that is not this week. The Giants have allowed just 19.9 fantasy PPG to RBs, which is just outside the top-10 fewest in the league. This is a week to get Robinson out of your starting lineup.