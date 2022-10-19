NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Defenses

On paper, the Colts look like a good team to stream against. They have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing defenses on the season. That is largely because the Jaguars scored 21 fantasy points against them in Week 2. I am sure that led many to stream the Jaguars defense this past week. Well, the Jags scored -1 fantasy points in the rematch, as a more comfortable Matt Ryan torched them. The Titans did have their best game of the year against the Colts earlier this year, scoring 10 fantasy points in Week 4. But we are learning from what happened last week! Plus, the Titans defense is not a unit to trust and has scored single-digit fantasy points in every other week. There are better streaming options this week.