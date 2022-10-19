NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Patriots defense has started to look like it always looks. That is scary for the rest of the league -- and especially for the Bears, who play the Pats on Monday Night Football. The Patriots are in the top 10 in sacks (17) and interceptions (six) through six weeks. The Bears have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this year (9.3). They have also taken 23 sacks, tied for the most in the NFL. The Patriots defense is a strong option this week.
The Commanders have allowed 9.3 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this year, the third-most in the NFL. That includes taking 23 sacks, tied with the Bears for the most in the NFL. The Commanders will also be without starting QB Carson Wentz, as Taylor Heinicke will get the start. There are a lot of reasons to get excited for the Packers defense in this matchup.
The Jets defense has been very tough this season. It has picked up seven interceptions, which is tied for the fifth-most in the NFL. The Jets have playmakers on that side of the ball and are starting to play with more confidence as a unit. Last week they shut down the reigning back-to-back MVP in Aaron Rodgers. The Broncos played better on Monday Night Football in Week 6, but they still took a lot of sacks, and it's not like they had an offensive explosion. So far this season, they have allowed 8.5 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the seventh-most in the NFL. The Jets are in play this week.
The Dolphins defense will take on a Steelers team with its starting QB spot up in the air. Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion in Week 6 and Mitch Trubisky finished the game. But either way, the Dolphins defense is in play as a streaming option. The Steelers have had turnover issues all season long and have allowed 8.1 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the eighth-most in the NFL. This is a deeper streaming option, but one that is in play for those who miss out on the ones above.
Sit 'Em
The 49ers defense has looked like one of the best in the league when healthy, but there have been so many injuries to this unit. It caught up to San Francisco when it allowed four touchdowns to the Falcons. Now the Niners get to deal with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. You should know by now not to start defenses against the Chiefs, especially considering they have allowed a league-low 2.67 fantasy PPG to the position. Sit the Niners defense this week.
The Browns have low-key allowed just 4.2 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. They have taken just nine sacks all season. Plus, we have seen this year that the Ravens defense can be thrown against. When looking for streaming defenses, a fantasy manager may see Ravens versus Browns and muscle memory alone may lead to streaming them. But that would be a trap, and it's one to avoid this week.
The Steelers defense without T.J. Watt just has not been the same. It has struggled mightily against the pass this year. That is very scary considering the Steelers have to deal with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this week. The Dolphins have been middle of the pack against opposing offenses, but it is hard to judge given how much QB shuffle they have been dealing with so far this season. With Tua Tagovailoa and his weapons once again all healthy, sit the Steelers defense this week.
On paper, the Colts look like a good team to stream against. They have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing defenses on the season. That is largely because the Jaguars scored 21 fantasy points against them in Week 2. I am sure that led many to stream the Jaguars defense this past week. Well, the Jags scored -1 fantasy points in the rematch, as a more comfortable Matt Ryan torched them. The Titans did have their best game of the year against the Colts earlier this year, scoring 10 fantasy points in Week 4. But we are learning from what happened last week! Plus, the Titans defense is not a unit to trust and has scored single-digit fantasy points in every other week. There are better streaming options this week.