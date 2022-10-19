NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
I mean, if you read the introduction, you probably expected this to be in here. Pitts finished as a TE1 last week after scoring a touchdown to reach double-digit fantasy points. The three targets leave a lot to be desired. It's because the Falcons are averaging just 19 pass attempts per game the past three weeks. And yes, Pitts is still being asked to block on far too many occasions. I will admit: I have to take the L on the breakout season occurring. But just because he won't meet our preseason expectations does not mean he's not an option worth starting. First, the hope is that the Bengals will put up points this week so that the Falcons have to throw more than they would like. But it is also a favorable matchup, as the Bengals have allowed 13.8 fantasy PPG to tight ends this year, just outside the top 10 in the NFL. Plus, we know Pitts has more upside than he’s shown, so he brings a higher ceiling than many streaming options.
Engram has now scored nine or more fantasy points in two straight weeks. When we are talking about tight ends, that is useful. Engram has seen 16 targets in his past two games, including a team-high six targets in Week 6. He is becoming a target that Trevor Lawrence relies upon. Consistent volume is about all you can ask for when you are talking about a streaming tight end. The Giants have been middle of the pack against tight ends this season. Plus, this is a revenge game for Engram! But really, this is about the volume that he has been seeing as of late. That makes him in play in Week 7.
Everett saw seven targets against the Broncos on Monday Night Football, the third-most on the Chargers. He finished with five catches for 29 yards. He finished with 7.9 fantasy points in this game. Everett has struggled a bit the past two weeks, but we know he has higher upside, as he's topped 13 fantasy points three times already this season. Plus, this is all about the matchup. The Seahawks have allowed by far the most production to tight ends this season. They are currently allowing an average of 24.1 fantasy PPG to tight ends -- the closest team is allowing 18.9. That is a huge gap. Seattle is clearly the best matchup for tight ends right now, meaning that Everett is in play as a streaming option.
Johnson saw six targets in Week 6, which was third among the Saints. His four catches and 41 receiving yards were both second on the team The Saints were without their top three receivers in that game and it is very likely that multiple are out again this week as they play on Thursday night. Not only could Johnson see a bump in volume, but it is a fantastic matchup for him, as well. The Cardinals have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to tight ends (18.9). That includes allowing the most targets and catches and the second-most yards to the position. Johnson is in play for those in need of a streaming option this week.
Sit 'Em
Gesicki is a known name with a history of fantasy success, and he is coming off of a two-touchdown performance where he scored just under 25 fantasy points to finish as the top-scoring tight end. That might lead people to think he can be picked up and started this week. But it’s a very risky proposition. Gesicki has fewer than 4.5 fantasy points in four games this season. Basically, he will have his spots this season when he hits, but it will be tough to predict when, and the floor is entirely too low to trust. The Steelers are also just outside the top 10 in fewest fantasy points allowed to tight ends per game (10.3). Do not fall for the Gesicki trap this week.
Thomas has been dealing with a calf injury but is nearing a return. Even if he returns, he should be left on the waiver wire and certainly should not enter starting lineups. Thomas brings a low floor, as he has scored fewer than eight fantasy points in three of his four games this season. He also will be without his starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Plus, the Packers are a tough defense and have been especially tough against tight ends. So far this season they have allowed just 7.1 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the fifth-fewest in the NFL.
Bellinger has become a thing in the Giants offense, but this is not the week to make him a thing in your starting lineup. He scored just under 15 fantasy points and was a top-10 tight end in Week 6, a week after scoring 10 fantasy points the week prior. That likely means that people may consider streaming him. He had a receiving touchdown in Week 6 and a goal-line rushing TD in London. A touchdown is enough to propel a tight end into TE1 territory, but we cannot rely on them weekly. Especially not rushing touchdowns for a tight end. Bellinger is working his way into the streaming range, but we need to see consistent usage first. He also has a tough matchup this week against the Jaguars, who have allowed 8.7 fantasy PPG to opposing tight ends, the seventh-fewest in the NFL.
Woods scored a touchdown in Week 6 and has a game with two scores, so people may be considering him as a streaming tight end. Well, as my podcast co-host always says, touchdowns are fickle beasts, and Woods has under five fantasy points in every game he does not have a touchdown. Of course, with him, taking a zero is always a possibility. The Titans have struggled against tight ends, but even if a Colts tight end has a productive day, there is no guarantee that it will be Woods. There is simply too much volatility and no floor here to trust starting him.