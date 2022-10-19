NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Tight ends

I mean, if you read the introduction, you probably expected this to be in here. Pitts finished as a TE1 last week after scoring a touchdown to reach double-digit fantasy points. The three targets leave a lot to be desired. It's because the Falcons are averaging just 19 pass attempts per game the past three weeks. And yes, Pitts is still being asked to block on far too many occasions. I will admit: I have to take the L on the breakout season occurring. But just because he won't meet our preseason expectations does not mean he's not an option worth starting. First, the hope is that the Bengals will put up points this week so that the Falcons have to throw more than they would like. But it is also a favorable matchup, as the Bengals have allowed 13.8 fantasy PPG to tight ends this year, just outside the top 10 in the NFL. Plus, we know Pitts has more upside than he’s shown, so he brings a higher ceiling than many streaming options.