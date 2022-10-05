NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Running backs

Sanders is another back who has been playing way better than anticipated. In Week 4, Sanders carried the ball 27 times for 134 yards and two scores, while catching two of three targets for 22 yards. In total, he scored just under 30 fantasy points. It was his best game of the season and in a long while, but the usage is nothing new. He has seen at least 15 opportunities in every game this season. Perhaps we cannot expect the 30 we saw in Week 4, as that could have been weather-related as well with the rain and wind making it tougher to pass. But Sanders is clearly the lead back on the league's best rushing attack. Plus, he has been getting used near the goal line after not scoring a single touchdown in all of 2021. He faces the Cardinals, who have allowed over 23 fantasy PPG to RBs and a ton of points to opposing offenses. Sanders is in play as an RB2 with upside in Week 5.