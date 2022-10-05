NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Kickers

Lutz was almost an international hero, kicking a 60-plus-yarder to tie the game in the fourth and then nearly doing so again to send the game into overtime. Lutz had one of the unluckier double-doinks you will ever see. It prevented the people in London from potentially thinking Lutz was one of the best players in the NFL! He has been a reliable option for much of this season and that should not change this week against the Seahawks, who have allowed 8.75 fantasy PPG to kickers, the ninth-most in the NFL.