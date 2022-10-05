NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Maher is the third-best kicker in fantasy through the first four weeks of the season. He is coming off his best game of the season in which he scored 15 fantasy points and has now scored 11 or more in three straight games. The Rams haven’t been the best matchup for kickers, but they are an offense that gives up yards, but could prevent Cooper Rush and the Cowboys offense from punching it in. That tends to lead to field goals, keeping Maher in play.
The Rams kicker is usually a reliable one for fantasy purposes, but Gay is just the 18th-best kicker through the first month of the season. He has a chance to bounce back this week against the Cowboys, who have allowed 10.5 fantasy PPG to kickers, the fourth-most in the NFL. He is in play as a streaming kicker option this week.
Lutz was almost an international hero, kicking a 60-plus-yarder to tie the game in the fourth and then nearly doing so again to send the game into overtime. Lutz had one of the unluckier double-doinks you will ever see. It prevented the people in London from potentially thinking Lutz was one of the best players in the NFL! He has been a reliable option for much of this season and that should not change this week against the Seahawks, who have allowed 8.75 fantasy PPG to kickers, the ninth-most in the NFL.
Gould is just the 22nd-best kicker in fantasy through four weeks. Typically, you will find him much higher on the list, and this week provides him an opportunity to bounce back. The Panthers have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to kickers at 10.75 per game.
Sit 'Em
The Niners defense has been very tough all season long. They have been especially stingy on kickers, allowing just 4.0 fantasy PPG to the position -- the third-fewest in the NFL. Plus, trusting Piniero involves trusting Baker Mayfield and the Panthers offense to consistently move the ball against the Niners defense. It's just not a smart risk to take this week.
Boswell has been a reliable fantasy kicker for much of his NFL career, but this is not the week to get him in your starting lineup. The Bills have allowed just 5.0 fantasy PPG to kickers, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. Plus, you are trusting rookie Kenny Pickett to consistently move the ball against a Bills tough defense -- after throwing three picks in one half against the Jets last week. Sit Boswell this week.
Folk is another kicker who has a history of being useful in fantasy football. However, so far this year he is just the 23rd-best kicker. Plus, he is playing a team that has limited kickers to just 6.75 fantasy PPG to the position. Plus, the Patriots might be down to their third-string QB this week. Stay away from Folk in Week 5.
Prater, who currently is battling a hip injury, not only has a history of being a useful fantasy kicker, but he was expected to be one this season, as well. Well, most weeks he is in play, but not this week against the Eagles, who have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to kickers (2.25). Additionally, they might opt to pass on field goal attempts to keep up with the Eagles offense. Stay away this week.