NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
After what some would call a slow start, Burrow finds himself on a heater, having scored more than 20 fantasy points in each of the past two weeks. He has now topped 275 passing yards in three straight games and thrown for at least two TDs in three of four games this season. Plus, Burrow gets the Ravens this week, against whom you want to start QBs. So far this season they have allowed 23.15 fantasy PPG to QBs, the fourth-most in the NFL. That includes allowing the most passing yards, fifth-most passing TDs (eight) and second-most rushing scores (two) to the position. Plus, Burrow has a huge track record of success against Baltimore. Last year in their first matchup, he threw for 416 yards and three scores, the following matchup he topped that by throwing for 525 yards and four scores. That is nearly 1,000 yards and seven scores in two games. Start him.
Brady was a start last week, and he bounced back with his best game of the season going for 385 yards and three scores, totaling just over 25 fantasy points. It was more than he scored in any game this season and in his past two games combined. The hot streak should continue this week against the Falcons, who have allowed 18.6 fantasy PPG to QBs, just outside the top 10. But Brady carves up Atlanta. Last year in two matchups, he threw for 276 yards and five TDs, and then 368 yards and four scores. That is nearly double-digit touchdowns in just two games. In 2020, he topped 390 passing yards in both games and threw for six combined TDs. And do I need to remind you what he did in a Super Bowl against the Falcons? Unlike the Mets, you can trust the G.O.A.T. against Atlanta.
Wilson was a start in Week 4, and he had his best game as a Bronco, throwing for 237 yards with two scores, adding in one on the ground as he scored 27.5 fantasy points on his way to being a top-five QB. He is once again a start in a short week against the Colts. Indy has allowed 16.5 fantasy PPG to QBs, which ranks middle of the pack, but the reason to start him is because Denver will have to throw in this game. First, they are without Javonte Williams, meaning that Wilson and the passing game will have to step up moving forward. Second, the Colts have been very tough to run against, having allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards to RBs this season. It causes teams to pass against them to move the ball. Wilson should look to build off his big Week 4 as he continues to feel more comfortable in a new system.
Raise your hand if you thought Goff, without his top playmakers, would be the QB1 in Week 4! Who out there thought he would be a top-five fantasy QB at this point? Guessing not many, but here we are with the top-scoring Lions offense. What also helps is the Lions have been torched on defense all year long. So, no matter who they play and how many points Goff and the offense put up, it’s not enough. They need to keep throwing and scoring to keep up with their defense. Plus, the Pats defense is not as scary as it usually is. In fact, they’ve allowed the ninth-most fantasy PPG to QBs (20.45). Until we see otherwise, Goff is a QB1 this week and moving forward.
Sit 'Em
Rodgers is a two-time reigning MVP who has been one of the best fantasy QBs in the game since he stepped on the field. That is until this year. Rodgers has scored under 17 fantasy points every game this season. He has not topped 260 passing yards in a game or thrown for more than two touchdowns. He also does not run at all anymore, and he is not throwing as much or as efficiently as in recent years. That all equals up to a QB2 in fantasy football. Which is exactly what Rodgers has been, as his next top-10 finish will be his first. Plus, the Giants have been stingy, limiting QBs to just 13.8 fantasy PPG. Rodgers is purely a QB2 this week and moving forward.
Smith is coming off of a monster game in which he threw for 320 yards and two scores, to go along with 49 rush yards and a score. In total he scored over 31 fantasy points and was only outscored by Goff in Week 4. But that was in the best matchup against the Lions. This week is very different against a tough Saints defense that has limited QBs to just 13.2 fantasy PPG, the eighth-fewest in the NFL. You may be thinking of streaming Smith after his big week, but this is a matchup to avoid.
Ryan is coming off his best game as a member of the Colts, throwing for 356 yards and two scores while totaling 17.84 fantasy points. That is a solid fantasy performance, but if that is the ceiling you are going to be left wanting more often. Especially this week against the Broncos, who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy PPG to QBs (11.34). Ryan also might be without stud running back Jonathan Taylor in this matchup, which only makes it tougher. The ceiling is not high enough to play, especially in a tough matchup. There are much better streaming options this week.
Pickett is a player to pick up off the waiver wire if you need a QB -- especially in two-QB or Super Flex formats. But it is most certainly not a week to start him. First, he threw three picks against the Jets. So we clearly need to see more out of the rookie. But he also faces the Bills, who have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG (8.26) and passing yards (693) to QBs. That’s after they allowed the fewest in all of 2021. This is just not a secondary to get cute against.