NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Quarterbacks

Wilson was a start in Week 4, and he had his best game as a Bronco, throwing for 237 yards with two scores, adding in one on the ground as he scored 27.5 fantasy points on his way to being a top-five QB. He is once again a start in a short week against the Colts. Indy has allowed 16.5 fantasy PPG to QBs, which ranks middle of the pack, but the reason to start him is because Denver will have to throw in this game. First, they are without Javonte Williams, meaning that Wilson and the passing game will have to step up moving forward. Second, the Colts have been very tough to run against, having allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards to RBs this season. It causes teams to pass against them to move the ball. Wilson should look to build off his big Week 4 as he continues to feel more comfortable in a new system.