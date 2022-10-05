NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Defenses

The Broncos have been the 10th-best defense in fantasy through the first four weeks of the season. But they have a chance to be much better than that this week against the Colts, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses (11.5). The Colts have allowed the fourth-most sacks (15), most interceptions (five) and third-most fumbles (four) through four weeks. Additionally, Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury and is up in the air on a short week. The Broncos have a shot to be one of the top scoring defenses in Week 5.