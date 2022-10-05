NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Broncos have been the 10th-best defense in fantasy through the first four weeks of the season. But they have a chance to be much better than that this week against the Colts, who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses (11.5). The Colts have allowed the fourth-most sacks (15), most interceptions (five) and third-most fumbles (four) through four weeks. Additionally, Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury and is up in the air on a short week. The Broncos have a shot to be one of the top scoring defenses in Week 5.
The Titans take on the Commanders, who have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to defenses (10.25). Their 17 sacks allowed are the most in the NFL and their five interceptions allowed are tied for the most. The Titans defense has not had the best season, but it has shown that it can take advantage of good matchups, scoring 10 fantasy points last week against the Colts. This matchup is another good one, making Tennessee a strong streaming option.
The Lions defense has struggled mightily this season. It is in the top-10 in fantasy PPG allowed to every offensive position. But, if you are searching for a streaming option this week, it is one to consider. The Patriots have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to defenses (9.75). Plus, Mac Jones continues to deal with an ankle injury and is up in the air, while Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion. It could be Bailey Zappe starting against the Lions. Stream them against the Patriots in Week 5.
The Seahawks are not typically a defense you want to start in fantasy, but this week they are taking on New Orleans, putting them on the map as a streaming option. The Saints have allowed the most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses at 13.00. We have already seen one game-altering defensive performance against them this season. Plus, Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara are up in the air after missing Week 4. That puts the Seahawks in play as a streaming option.
Sit 'Em
The Steelers have a reputation of being a lockdown defense and so far, this season they are tied for the fifth-most fantasy points at the position. Pittsburgh is a defense that you can typically start each week. But this week is no typical week for the Steelers. They play Josh Allen and the Bills, who have allowed just 4.5 fantasy PPG to defenses, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. They always have the potential to force turnovers, but this is a week to sit the Steelers defense.
The Patriots are typically a defense that can be trusted for fantasy purposes. So far this season they are tied for the 13th-most fantasy points at the position. Typically, the Lions are an offense you can stream against, but not this year. In fact, they are the highest-scoring offense in the league. The Lions have allowed just 4.0 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. That’s good for a GPA, but not a fantasy score. Stay away this week.
The Bengals defense is currently tied for the eighth-highest scoring one in fantasy football. That may make you think about starting it this week, but you should not do that. Lamar Jackson is an MVP candidate for a reason. The Ravens have allowed just 2.75 fantasy PPG, tied for the second-fewest in the NFL. It’s just not smart to start defenses against Jackson.
The Chargers defense was a potential breakout one coming into the season, but it is dealing with multiple injuries at the moment. The Browns were also viewed as an offense that you can stream against, but that has not been the case. So far this season they have allowed just 2.75 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, tied with the Ravens for the second-fewest in the NFL. Avoid this trap.