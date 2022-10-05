NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Tight ends

Alie-Cox had a huge game in Week 4, finishing as the TE2 with 26.5 fantasy points. He caught all six of his targets, going for 85 yards and two touchdowns. They were all season highs. In fact, Alie-Cox had more catches and yards than he had in the previous three games combined. It makes Alie-Cox worth taking a waiver wire flier on if you are a tight end-needy team. But it's not enough to get him into your starting lineup just yet. In Week 3, Jelani Woods scored two touchdowns for the Colts. They are the first tight end tandem to each have a week where they catch two touchdowns in consecutive weeks in NFL history. We have to see it turn into consistent usage before we trust him. Take a wait and see approach with Alie-Cox.