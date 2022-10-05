NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Ertz was written off by many heading into the 2022 season. Well, this year all he has been is the third best tight end in the game. He has also been super consistent. Ertz has scored double-digit fantasy points every game this season. He has also been heavily used near the goal line. He has 10 red-zone targets this season, the second-most in the NFL behind only Davante Adams. His four end-zone targets are tied with Travis Kelce for the most at the position. The Eagles defense has been tough, but Ertz has been far too good to sit, especially in a revenge game!
After his big blow-up game in Week 3, Njoku was a popular waiver wire target and streaming option. He was a start this last week and ended up catching five balls for 73 yards on seven targets -- but he did lose a fumble. That knocked him down to 9.7 fantasy points, but he has continued to earn targets and turn them into production. In the last two weeks, he has a 26 percent target share and 20 percent air-yard share. He leads the Browns in yards per route ran (2.8) and has been targeted on a team-high 30 percent of his targets. The usage alone makes him a start, especially if the Browns are chasing points against the Chargers.
Goedert has had between four to six targets in every game this season. He is the one who is losing out on volume in a more crowded Philly passing attack. Still, he has managed to score at least nine fantasy points in every game and double-digit points in three straight. He is one of the more productive tight ends, and has a fantastic matchup this week against the Cardinals. Arizona has allowed the third-most fantasy PPG (20.03), second-most yards (341) and fourth-most touchdowns (three) to tight ends this year. Make sure to get Goedert in those lineups.
Everett scored 17 fantasy points in Week 4, which was enough to make him the fourth-best tight end. Everett caught five of six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown. It was a nice bounce back after a down Week 3, but Everett continues to remain involved in the Chargers' passing attack. He has at least six targets in three straight games and remains a red zone weapon for Justin Herbert. That is enough to make him a start at the tight end position.
Sit 'Em
Knox has yet to catch a touchdown this season. He has also yet to reach nine fantasy points in any game. He had a season-high six targets in Week 4, while he has two games with four targets or fewer. Knox seems to be lost in the shuffle in a Bills offense that heavily features the receivers and has been throwing more to the running backs. Knox has too low of a floor to make him a weekly start. He is a touchdown-dependent tight end and one who you can sit until he shows better results.
Smith has potential as an athletic tight end, but potential does not score fantasy points. His targets and yards have now dwindled in two straight games. Smith has shown to have a floor around five fantasy points in weeks he does not score touchdowns. Smith does have one of the Vikings' three end zone targets in the past two weeks, but he has tough TD competition. Justin Jefferson is there, and he is the only player on the Vikings with more than one end zone target this season -- and he has five. Adam Thielen is aging, but he is still a touchdown threat. Smith gets the Bears this week who have been stingy against tight ends, allowing just 8.4 fantasy PPG and just one touchdown to the position this season. Sit Smith in Week 5.
Alie-Cox had a huge game in Week 4, finishing as the TE2 with 26.5 fantasy points. He caught all six of his targets, going for 85 yards and two touchdowns. They were all season highs. In fact, Alie-Cox had more catches and yards than he had in the previous three games combined. It makes Alie-Cox worth taking a waiver wire flier on if you are a tight end-needy team. But it's not enough to get him into your starting lineup just yet. In Week 3, Jelani Woods scored two touchdowns for the Colts. They are the first tight end tandem to each have a week where they catch two touchdowns in consecutive weeks in NFL history. We have to see it turn into consistent usage before we trust him. Take a wait and see approach with Alie-Cox.
Engram has been a popular breakout candidate on fantasy Twitter. It looked like he was coming to fruition in Week 2, but Engram has seen just four targets and two catches in the last two weeks combined. He bottomed out this past week against the Eagles, when he caught his lone target for 16 yards. The Texans have been middle of the pack against tight ends, but the usage is just too poor to trust. Do not start Engram until we see him more involved.