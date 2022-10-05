NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Intro

Week 4 was a good reminder as to why you cannot panic after just three weeks.

At this point in the season, it is getting harder and harder to blame a slow start. Even if these players are not to blame and it's their offense, fantasy is a game of production. And if a player continues to struggle to produce, it's time to lower that player's value.

There is a saying in fantasy football that goes "start your studs." But who exactly your studs are can change if a player continues to put up numbers. I was very high on Pitts coming into this season and believe he is the most explosive tight end in the NFL. But if the Falcons are going to have him run just 13 routes like they did this past week, he can not be viewed as a top-five tight end like he was coming into the season. I would still practice patience with Pitts, but he is no longer a must-start. The same can be said about the reigning back-to-back MVP, who looks more like a QB2 for fantasy purposes.