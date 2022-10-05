NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Wide receivers

Jones returned to action in Week 4, which was great, but the usage was just not there. Jones played just 31 percent of snaps, fourth amongst Bucs receivers. He was fourth in routes with just 17 and was targeted on only 12 percent of those. He finished with one catch for seven yards on his two targets. Perhaps they were just easing Jones back, as he played ahead of Gage in Week 1, but that was before Gage’s big Week 3. Whether he was just limited due to the knee injury he’s been nursing, or if he is now the fourth receiver is to be determined. But for now, it’s just too volatile to trust Julio, especially in what is a great matchup against the Falcons. Do not fall for this trap.