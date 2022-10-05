NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Godwin played 81 percent of the snaps, ran 45 routes and was targeted on 20 percent of them in Week 4. In total, he saw 10 targets, catching seven of them for 59 yards. He might still be working his way back to 100 percent from last year's torn ACL, but the usage was fully there, even with Russell Gage and Julio Jones active. Godwin should continue to see a lot of volume and do even more damage with it as he gets healthier and healthier. That sort of volume could lead to a big day against the Falcons, who have allowed 40.6 fantasy PPG to WRs, the seventh-most in the NFL. Plus, Tom Brady has a history of putting up big numbers against the Falcons. Start Godwin this week.
Lamb has just been putting up numbers with Cooper Rush. His yards have increased in each game with him, while he has caught a touchdown in two straight games. He has been heavily involved seeing 31 targets in Rush’s three starts. And when Dak Prescott returns, well, we all loved Lamb coming into the season because Prescott would pepper him with targets. It would only help Lamb’s fantasy value. Lamb is very much in play this week regardless of who the QB is as the Rams have struggled mightily against receivers this season. They have allowed 47.98 fantasy PPG to wide receivers, the second-most in the NFL.
Metcalf got off to a slow start, but he bounced back in a big way in the last two weeks. In Week 3, he was targeted 12 times, catching five of them for 64 yards and one touchdown. He followed that up in Week 4 by catching seven of 10 targets for 149 yards, good for 21.9 fantasy points and to finish as the WR7 on the week. The passing attack in Seattle has both been better than expected and very funneled, with the bulk of volume going to Metcalf or Tyler Lockett. That is exactly what we want to see. He is a WR2 with upside this week against the Saints, who have allowed 34.95 fantasy PPG to WRs, just outside the top 10.
Samuel had a bit of a down game in Week 4, finishing with just four catches for 38 yards. His seven targets were also a season-low, but for a fourth straight week he led Washington in targets. He is clearly Carson Wentz’s top target right now. He also will get some touches on the ground and actually led the NFL in touches headed into Week 4. The volume should lead to better results this week against the Titans, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to WRs (42.72). Tennessee also allowed the third-most receiving yards (786) and tied for the second-most touchdowns (six) to the position. Get Samuel in your lineups this week.
Sit 'Em
Moore, it's not you, it's your quarterback. Moore did see a season-high 11 targets, his first time not finishing with six this season, but he still finished with just 50 yards. He added 11 on the ground, so he finished with 12 fantasy points. Moore now has 50 or fewer receiving yards in every game this season. Through four games, Moore has twice finished in single digits, and his high game on the year is 13.3 fantasy points. The increased volume is nice, but with Baker Mayfield playing the way he is, he is taking the floor and ceiling away from Moore. He is no longer a player you have to start each week and this week in a tough matchup against the 49ers who have allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy PPG to receivers (28.78). Get Moore out the starting lineups.
Moore has a ton of talent and upside, but right now, it's just not coming to fruition. This past week with Zach Wilson making his debut, Moore saw a 12 percent target share and 19 percent air yard share. He was third in the pecking order for targets among the Jets receivers, but Breece Hall and Tyler Conklin also saw more volume. Moore in total finished with four targets, three catches and 53 yards. He has yet to score double-digit fantasy points in a game this season. Week 4 was his first time breaking 50 yards on the season. Even in a good matchup on paper, Moore has been too unreliable to trust right now. Sit him until he shows signs of life.
Jones returned to action in Week 4, which was great, but the usage was just not there. Jones played just 31 percent of snaps, fourth amongst Bucs receivers. He was fourth in routes with just 17 and was targeted on only 12 percent of those. He finished with one catch for seven yards on his two targets. Perhaps they were just easing Jones back, as he played ahead of Gage in Week 1, but that was before Gage’s big Week 3. Whether he was just limited due to the knee injury he’s been nursing, or if he is now the fourth receiver is to be determined. But for now, it’s just too volatile to trust Julio, especially in what is a great matchup against the Falcons. Do not fall for this trap.
Gallup returned in Week 4 and ended up scoring a touchdown for the Cowboys. He ended up playing 61 percent of the snaps (third-most of Cowboys receivers), with three targets, two catches, 24 yards and that score. It was a great showing for a player returning from a very severe injury. However, he was still somewhat limited. While it is a good matchup on paper, until we see Gallup return to his regular usage, it's best to be patient and leave him on your bench. If he has a good game, that just means you can trust him moving forward.