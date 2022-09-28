NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Running backs

Pierce disappointed in Week 1, but he has been the lead runner in Houston ever since. He fully took over in Week 3, playing 61% of the snaps with 20 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, while adding two catches for 21 yards on two targets. That is over 100 total yards and a score, good for 18 fantasy points. The best part was that he was being used near the goal line, and not just on the ground. He was involved in a play-action call in a goal-to-go scenario. He still has upside as he can take more pass-game work away from Rex Burkhead. But Pierce is clearly the lead runner and is a top-20 RB against the Chargers who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to RBs after struggling mightily against the run last year.