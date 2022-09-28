NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Quarterbacks

This might seem like a bold call as it has been a rough start for Wilson so far in 2022 -- and to be honest, it probably is. This is part betting on the matchup, part betting on a past connection and part blind faith. First, the matchup. The Raiders have allowed 22.63 fantasy PPG to QBs this season, the fourth-most in the NFL. Every QB to face them has topped 18 fantasy points, with two of the three topping 23 points. As for the past connection, this was brought to my attention from a tweet by Benjamin Allbright that pointed out that Aaron Rodgers started off slowly in Nathaniel Hackett’s offense in 2019. After three slow games, Rodgers exploded in the fourth game throwing for 422 yards and two touchdowns. There is no guarantee that Wilson has a similar breakout, but a veteran QB in a good matchup means it's possible. As for blind faith, Wilson is much better than what we have seen so far. I mean, right? I will trust Russ here, but if he struggles, he might find himself on the other side of this article.