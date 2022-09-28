NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Sanders and the Dolphins face the Bengals in what should be a fun Thursday Night Football game -- one that could have a lot of offense. That should lead to plenty of kicks for Sanders. So far this season, no team has allowed more fantasy points per game to opposing kickers than the Bengals at 13.67 per game.
The Saints have allowed 12 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, the third-most in the NFL. The Vikings offense should be able to move the ball, but the Saints defense is very good at preventing teams from scoring touchdowns. That often leads to a lot of field goal attempts.
The Panthers have allowed 11.67 fantasy PPG to kickers this season, the fourth-most in the NFL. That is exactly what Prater scored, if you round up to an even 12, in Week 3. He finished as a top-five scoring kicker in Week 3 and has the chance to do so again in this matchup.
The Cardinals have allowed 10 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, which ranked seventh in the NFL. That is exactly the amount of points Pineiro scored in Week 3, when he finished as a top-12 scoring kicker. Stream him in a favorable matchup.
Sit 'Em
Elliott has not had to kick many field goals since the Eagles are just scoring touchdowns every time they touch the ball. It also doesn’t help that the Jaguars have allowed 2.0 fantasy PPG, tied for the fewest in the NFL. Sit Elliott this week.
Bass is typically a kicker you can fully trust in fantasy football. However, this week he faces the Ravens, who have limited kickers to just 6.3 fantasy PPG. Additionally, Bass has been held to seven or fewer fantasy points in two of three games. This has the feeling of a matchup where the Bills will chase touchdowns, opting not to kick at times.
Patterson will be hard pressed for kicking opportunities in Week 4. Part of that is because the talented Eagles defense will make it tough for the Jaguars offense to move the ball. The other part is because the Eagles allow just 2.0 fantasy PPG, tied for the fewest in the NFL.