NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Mac Jones suffered a severe ankle sprain in Week 3, and his status is uncertain for Sunday. That means Brian Hoyer could be starting for the Patriots, who are already allowing the fourth-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses (10.67). The Packers have a talented defense and have scored at least nine fantasy points in each of their last two games. Their fantasy points have increased every week this season. They have a safe floor and a chance for a blowup game.
The Dolphins defense has struggled since having a huge Week 1, but that was largely due to their opponents being Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. That has also led to them being available on the waiver wire. They face another great young QB this week in Joe Burrow, but the Bengals have allowed 15 sacks, tied for the most in the NFL. They have also allowed 11.67 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the third-most in the NFL.
The Saints have allowed the most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses at 15.33. They have allowed 11 sacks and thrown five interceptions. We have already seen a defense have a big blowup game against them -- the kind of game that alters fantasy matchups. It's always worth streaming against the Saints.
The Colts have allowed 12 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the second-most in the NFL. That includes giving up 12 sacks, four interceptions and two fumbles. It didn’t look like they would be an offense to stream against coming into the season, but until we see otherwise, play your defenses against them.
Sit 'Em
The Ravens are currently allowing just 1.33 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses. It is not smart to play fantasy defenses against Lamar Jackson, who has been by far the best fantasy QB through three weeks. Plus, the Bills defense was missing many of its star players in Week 3, and they remain up in the air for Week 4. It’s a week to get away from them if possible.
The Bucs defense is usually one that you can start each and every week. But they do not face Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs each week. So far this season opposing defenses have averaged just 1.67 fantasy PPG against the Chiefs. Sit the Bucs defense this week.
The Falcons might seem like a streaming option this week against the Browns, but as the great Akbar Gbaja-Biamila used to say, “It’s a trap!” The Browns have only allowed 1.67 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses -- the same as the Chiefs. Do not fall for it, especially considering Atlanta scored just four points last week against the Seahawks.
This is another matchup that might seem appealing on the surface. The Lions have been an offense that we have been able to stream defenses against for years. But that has not been the case so far this season. Detroit is allowing just three fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the fifth-fewest in the NFL.