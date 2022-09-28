NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Intro

Week 3 had ups and downs, both depending on who you root for and who you have on your fantasy teams. We have reached an interesting part of the season, during which we are starting to see trends develop, but it is also far too early into the season to make any sort of definitive decisions. In certain situations, we have seen enough to determine who the starting running back will be -- like in Jacksonville for instance, James Robinson is the running back to trust there. Coming into the season, the consensus was that it would be the opposite. But three weeks has been more than enough time to clear up that situation.

However, there are plenty that is still unknown. Like who is the Saints WR1? After three weeks, it's hard to definitively say it's Michael Thomas, when Chris Olave is quickly coming for that title. And then there are the players who have been slow out the gate -- many are going to bounce back and be fine. But it does not prevent fantasy managers from worrying if their struggling star is the one who won't bounce back. We can take our best guesses -- for instance, Justin Jefferson and Austin Ekeler are two struggling early round picks who I believe will bounce back and for whom would try to trade at a discount right now. However, I am much warier of D.J. Moore and Allen Robinson. But we must remember that it is only three weeks and many of these players are dealing with some sort of change after the craziest offseason ever. Many have a new team, coach, QB or some combination of the three. While we are quickly learning a lot, there is still much that we will discover in the coming weeks.