NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Tight ends

If you listen to the NFL Fantasy Football show (and why wouldn’t you?!) you heard me say on Monday that Knox is a player to be worried about. There is simply not enough volume to go around each week. Knox has shown that he will give you something like six to eight points on weeks he doesn’t score a touchdown. But, in a matchup against Baltimore, which has been passed on all over this season, in a game that could be back-and-forth with two MVP candidates leading each offense, it’s a week to play Knox.