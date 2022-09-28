NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

Gage is coming off of a huge game in which he scored 24.7 fantasy points going for 12 catches, 87 yards and one touchdown on a team-high 13 targets. That is what we like to call the Julian Edelman special. The issue with that style of performance is it relies heavily on volume. It was tough for Gage to get going early on, but with the Bucs playing catch-up down the stretch, he was able to quickly rack up the targets. The Bucs could be playing catch-up again this week in a Super Bowl rematch from two years ago, but Mike Evans will be back. Julio Jones and Chris Godwin could also potentially be back. If either of those two returns, it makes it unlikely for Gage to build off his big Week 3. If both sit, Gage would be in play as an WR3 or flex option.