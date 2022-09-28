NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
After a big Week 1, Davis missed Week 2 with an ankle injury and then disappointed in a game against Miami during which he did not yet look 100 percent. Even in that down game, Davis led the Bills in air yards per target, showing that he remains their downfield threat. This is a get-right spot for Davis against a Ravens team that has allowed by far the most fantasy PPG to WRs at 56.1 per game. Plus, this has the potential to be a very high-scoring matchup between two MVP hopefuls. That only raises Davis' ceiling this week.
Olave nearly broke fantasy twitter when he had 307 air yards on targets in Week 2. He followed that up with 182 in Week 3 and has by far the most in the NFL. But what you have to love is that he turned it into actual production this past week finishing with nine catches for 147 yards on a team-high 13 targets. It is the second week in a row he has led the Saints in targets and air yards. He might not be the WR1 in title, but he certainly has been in production. Olave is a strong WR2 start with more upside in London this week.
Smith went off in Week 3, finishing as the top scoring receiver, picking up 31 fantasy points on eight catches for 169 yards and a score. He finished with a team-high 12 targets. Smith is a known talent, but there were volume concerns coming into the season. That seems put to bed early on as not only are the Eagles passing more than expected, but they have been the best passing attack in the NFL. This offense certainly looks like it can keep two targets afloat and Smith looks like a clear top-two target with A.J. Brown. Get him in your starting lineup against the Jaguars this week.
Cooper has been a sit every week so far this season. That looked good in Week 1, but not so much the last two. It's time to give him his due. Over the last two weeks, Cooper ranks third in the NFL in target share (36%) and leads everyone in air yard share (64%). He has seen double-digit targets in two straight games. As long as he is seeing volume like he has the past two weeks, he will be in play in fantasy football. That is especially true this week against the Falcons, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to receivers (47.63).
Sit 'Em
Lazard was viewed to be the WR1 on the Packers entering the season, but he could have lost that title this past week as Romeo Doubs played more and was targeted much more than his Green Bay teammate. Lazard finished with six targets, four catches, 45 yards and one touchdown. It was a very solid day for him, but that was largely because of the touchdown. He scored one in Week 2 as well, but in his two games combined he has fewer than 60 yards. This is a tough matchup against the Patriots, who have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy PPG to WRs this season (27.3) and have held Aaron Rodgers in check in the past.
Gage is coming off of a huge game in which he scored 24.7 fantasy points going for 12 catches, 87 yards and one touchdown on a team-high 13 targets. That is what we like to call the Julian Edelman special. The issue with that style of performance is it relies heavily on volume. It was tough for Gage to get going early on, but with the Bucs playing catch-up down the stretch, he was able to quickly rack up the targets. The Bucs could be playing catch-up again this week in a Super Bowl rematch from two years ago, but Mike Evans will be back. Julio Jones and Chris Godwin could also potentially be back. If either of those two returns, it makes it unlikely for Gage to build off his big Week 3. If both sit, Gage would be in play as an WR3 or flex option.
It's been a tough go for Robinson early in his Rams career. Robinson dropped a could-be touchdown and ended up finishing with just two catches for 23 yards on five targets in Week 3. So far this season, his target share, air yard share, catch rate, air yards per target, yards per route, route depth and percent of routes on which he's been targeted would all be four-year lows. Even lower than his disappointing 2021 campaign in Chicago. It's very disappointing and has to make us question if he is washed. It likely won’t get much better this week against the Niners, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy PPG to receivers (26.6). I wouldn’t drop Robinson just yet, but you certainly cannot start him.
Burks has been a popular breakout pick, but in Week 3 he saw just two targets, catching one for 13 yards. It was nearly a touchdown, but that is far too little usage to trust. The good news is he did lead the Titans in routes ran. The usage should come, but until it does, Burks has to stay on the bench. Especially considering the Colts have allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy PPG to receivers so far this season (28.43).