NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers

Samuel has led the Commanders in targets in each of their first two games. In Week 1, he saw 11 targets, catching eight for 55 yards and a touchdown. In Week 2, he followed that up with nine targets, catching seven of them for 78 yards and a score. Samuel was third in snaps in Week 1, but he was more involved, being tied for the second-most routes in Week 2. One huge plus for Samuel is that Washington has used three receiver sets on 82% of its plays – the third-highest rate in the NFL. Samuel will see plenty of time on the field and the way he has been used should lead to him being heavily targeted. Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are being used more as downfield threats, while Samuel runs quick routes underneath. Not only will he frequently be open in that role, but he can do plenty of damage after the catch. Additionally, top corners are still more likely to line up opposite of McLaurin. Samuel seems like a safe bet even in what looks like a tougher matchup on paper.