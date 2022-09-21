NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Wilson has arguably been the biggest surprise of the 2022 season so far. In Week 1, Wilson saw eight targets, catching four for 52 yards. It was a nice debut but nothing that turned heads. That all changed in Week 2 when he went off for eight catches, 102 yards and two scores on 14 targets -- all of which led the Jets. Wilson finished the week with 30 fantasy points and was the WR6. He is currently the WR12 on the season. The Bengals may not scream great matchup on paper, but it is another game where the Jets could be chasing points and having to pass to keep up. The Jets have already passed on a league-high 75% of their plays this season. Continue to ride with the hot hand and start Wilson this week.
London is Wilson’s biggest competition for best rookie so far this season. London has led the Falcons in targets in each of the first two games. He had his best performance in Week 2, catching eight balls for 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. London is clearly the focal point of the Falcons passing attack right now and is the WR14 through two weeks. His 33% target share is currently the fourth-highest in the NFL and his 38% air-yard share is 15th. He is quickly becoming a player who you can start on a weekly basis. The Seahawks on paper look like a tough matchup for WRs after two weeks, but that is partially because of who they have faced. This is not a matchup to be fearful of and London has seen enough weekly volume to warrant as a start. Continue to ride out with the rookie.
Samuel has led the Commanders in targets in each of their first two games. In Week 1, he saw 11 targets, catching eight for 55 yards and a touchdown. In Week 2, he followed that up with nine targets, catching seven of them for 78 yards and a score. Samuel was third in snaps in Week 1, but he was more involved, being tied for the second-most routes in Week 2. One huge plus for Samuel is that Washington has used three receiver sets on 82% of its plays – the third-highest rate in the NFL. Samuel will see plenty of time on the field and the way he has been used should lead to him being heavily targeted. Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are being used more as downfield threats, while Samuel runs quick routes underneath. Not only will he frequently be open in that role, but he can do plenty of damage after the catch. Additionally, top corners are still more likely to line up opposite of McLaurin. Samuel seems like a safe bet even in what looks like a tougher matchup on paper.
This is for those who have to dive a little deeper this week. Do not sit any of your studs for Meyers, but he certainly deserves some attention. Meyers has a 30% target share and a 37% air-yard share through two weeks. Both are top-17 in the NFL right now. Meyers is currently the WR23 on the season, yet entering Week 3 he is available in 80% of NFL.com leagues. He brings a safe floor of double-digit fantasy points, but this is a week where he could show off his ceiling. The Ravens have allowed by far the most fantasy PPG to receivers at 66.85 per game – no other team is over 53 fantasy PPG to the position. That is after allowing the seventh-most fantasy PPG to the position a year ago. This is a week to elevate Meyers from the bench, or even waiver wire, into your starting lineup.
Sit 'Em
Cooper was a sit each of the first two weeks, with mixed results. He struggled mightily in Week 1 and then went off for nine catches, 101 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against the Jets in Week 2. We got the full scope of Cooper through the first two games. He remains one of the more boom-or-bust options in the league. But this is another week to get away from the Browns' top receiver. First, they play on Thursday and we know that can be tricky. Additionally, it is a much tougher matchup against the Steelers, who look like a solid matchup on paper after what the Patriots receivers did against them last week. Still, we know that the Steelers secondary is one of the stronger ones in the NFL. A divisional matchup, on Thursday Night Football, that has the potential to be a defensive matchup. I would stay away from Cooper in this one.
Aiyuk was bringing hype this offseason as a field stretcher for the 49ers – a team that has lacked a receiver of that ability in recent years. Much of the excitement was due to what he could do with a stronger armed QB in Trey Lance. Unfortunately, Lance’s season is over and Jimmy Garoppolo will be the starter the rest of the way. Last season, with Jimmy G largely at the helm, Aiyuk was a disappointment, finishing as the WR48 in fantasy PPG. He saw his targets, catches and touchdowns all decline. So far, through two games Aiyuk has just 103 yards. That is without George Kittle, who continues to work his way back. Until we see Aiyuk consistently play well with Garoppolo, it's best to leave him on the bench.
Thielen may just be washed. So far through two games, Thielen has 11 targets, seven catches and 88 yards with no touchdowns. Much of that though came in garbage time in Week 2. His yards per game continue to decrease, and he has been below 62 yards per game in four straight seasons. Basically, it has been touchdowns saving Thielen in the past, as he scored 24 in the past two seasons. But, we know that can be a tough way to live. Weeks where he doesn’t score a touchdown he will likely be sitting in the single-digit points, or at best in the low double-digits. It is just not enough of a floor or ceiling to continue starting. Thielen is more of a name at this point. Rather than start him, you should be trying to sell while you still can.
Mooney has five targets for two catches and four yards on the season. That would be a bad first half when factoring draft price, let alone two games. It's largely the fault of the offense, as the Bears threw just 11 times this past week against the Packers in a game they trailed for almost the duration. So far this season, the Bears have passed the ball on just 41% of their plays – by far the lowest in the NFL. We need to see that number increase before we can start any Bear not named David Montgomery with any sort of confidence. Until we see consistent volume and production for Mooney, he is best left on the bench.