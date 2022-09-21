NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Tight ends

Everett was a start in Week 2, and he came through with 13.1 fantasy points and finishing as the eighth-best tight end. That was actually worse than what he did in Week 1. Everett is looking like a consistent part of the Chargers' passing attack, and he is the TE4 through two games. This past week, Everett tied for the team lead with 10 targets, and even when he wanted to take a breather, Justin Herbert wanted him on the field and targeted him. It didn’t go as according to plan, but it shows the trust that the young QB has in his tight end. Last year, Jared Cook finished as the TE18, while being fourth at the position with nine end-zone targets. He was a streaming options at times. Everett, who is both younger and more athletic, already is a streaming option but is quickly working his way into a weekly starting option. Given the offense and QB he gets to play with, there is a lot of upside here for Everett. If you streamed him in Week 2, continue to ride with him in Week 3.