NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Quarterbacks

Ryan has been off to a slow start with the Colts and has scored just 17 fantasy points through two games. That is largely due to one bad game in Week 2, where he was without top wideout Michael Pittman. But still, Ryan has yet to show that we should trust him in this new offense, having thrown four interceptions to just one touchdown. Not only is he struggling passing the ball, but Ryan does not run much at all, meaning he cannot make up for it in that regard. This is a game that could look appealing as Ryan and the Colts might have to throw the ball to keep up with Mahomes and the Chiefs. But with the way Ryan has played to start the year, there are simply better options to stream in Week 3.