NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Succop has been the fifth-best kicker in all of fantasy. He is tied for the league lead in kicks of 40-plus yards. He faces the Packers who have allowed 8.5 fantasy PPG to kickers so far this season. That is a matchup that could see the Bucs offense stall against a tough defense, meaning more kicks for Succop. Start him.
Gano went off for 17 fantasy points in Week 2 after scoring just one in Week 1. This week he faces the Cowboys, who have allowed 12 fantasy PPG to kickers, the fourth-highest mark in the league. The best part is he plays on Monday Night Football, so you will always feel like you have a chance this week. Gano is a strong streaming option at the kicker position.
Gay has been reliable but just has not had a lot of field goal chances so far this season. That could change in a game that has the potential to be one of the highest scoring of the week. So far this season, the Cardinals have allowed 11 fantasy PPG to kickers, the fifth-most in the NFL. Gay is a top-10 kicker in the Week 3 rankings.
Lutz was a sit last week and ended up scoring just four fantasy points. But this week he faces the Panthers, who just allowed Graham Gano to go off for 17 fantasy points in Week 2 after allowing 16 to Cade York in Week 1. This year Carolina has allowed an average of 16.5 fantasy PPG to kickers. That’s right -- it looks like we have a defense to pick on when it comes to kickers. Go with Lutz in a great matchup this week.
Sit 'Em
The 49ers have allowed just one fantasy point per game to opposing kickers, tied for the fewest in the NFL through two games. They control the tempo of games with a strong ground attack, which can limit opportunities not just for opposing offenses but also for their kickers. McManus is typically in play, but get away from him this week.
The Jaguars have given up just one fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, tied for the fewest in the NFL. This week they face Hopkins, who has scored six points in each of the first two games. Part of it is because he is on an aggressive team that will often go for it on fourth down. But it is not enough upside to warrant using him in a tough matchup. Go in another direction in Week 3.
The Bucs defense has limited kickers to just 4.5 fantasy PPG. This game could be low-scoring considering the defenses involved and the fact that some key offensive players could be sidelined. Crosby has scored just 10 fantasy points all season. This is not the week to start him.
Joseph scored just one fantasy point in Week 2 and now he faces a Lions team that has issued just 4.5 fantasy PPG to kickers. This game has the potential to have a lot of points scored, but since both are teams that limit kickers, we could see them going for it more often. There are streaming kickers to use over Joseph this week.