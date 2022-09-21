NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Intro

Week 2 was an interesting one for me. Not necessarily because of the games, but because I watched the games from an airport or on a plane. I went for a one-day, out-of-town trip for a wedding (congrats again, Bryan and Rachel!) and managed to get through security just before kickoff. Watching the games in that scenario is funny -- because most everyone at an airport is either anxious or annoyed. I was that at times, due to fantasy scores though. After we landed, everyone around me was annoyed 'cause our plane just had to sit there. I was sitting there annoyed by the lack of Kyle Pitts usage.

Maybe some were annoyed because they got off to an 0-2 start, which is far from ideal, but also far from as bad as it gets made out to be. There are still 12 more weeks, and if you lose back-to-back games in the middle of the season you do not freak out. There is plenty of time to salvage your season. Making the right start-or-sit calls will help that.