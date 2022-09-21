NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Intro

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? StartingPatrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out thelatest NFL fantasy rankings right here.
Week 2 was an interesting one for me. Not necessarily because of the games, but because I watched the games from an airport or on a plane. I went for a one-day, out-of-town trip for a wedding (congrats again, Bryan and Rachel!) and managed to get through security just before kickoff. Watching the games in that scenario is funny -- because most everyone at an airport is either anxious or annoyed. I was that at times, due to fantasy scores though. After we landed, everyone around me was annoyed 'cause our plane just had to sit there. I was sitting there annoyed by the lack of Kyle Pitts usage.
Maybe some were annoyed because they got off to an 0-2 start, which is far from ideal, but also far from as bad as it gets made out to be. There are still 12 more weeks, and if you lose back-to-back games in the middle of the season you do not freak out. There is plenty of time to salvage your season. Making the right start-or-sit calls will help that.
Now that we are two weeks into the season, we are starting to get usage trends. Of course, two games is a small sample in a small-sample-size sport, so production or stats allowed can be misleading, but usage, such as snaps, targets, carries, are more predictive of future production. That is what we will largely focus on when making lineup decisions this early in the season.