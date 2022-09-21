NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Running backs

I am going to continue to ride with CEH. I know in Week 2 he only played 43 percent of the snaps, but he did lead the Chiefs backfield in carries (eight) and targets (four). He ran well, including a 52-yard run, and continues to be featured in the passing game which is huge for his fantasy value. But what does not show up in the box score is the fact that CEH had his knee stepped on and then sat the rest of that drive, plus the entire next one. That was the drive where Jerick McKinnon scored his receiving touchdown. CEH still managed to finish as the RB8 in Week 2, his second week in a row of finishing as a top-eight running back. Given how he has performed, he should continue to carve out a larger role in this offense. Start CEH in Week 3.