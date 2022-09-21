NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
I am going to continue to ride with CEH. I know in Week 2 he only played 43 percent of the snaps, but he did lead the Chiefs backfield in carries (eight) and targets (four). He ran well, including a 52-yard run, and continues to be featured in the passing game which is huge for his fantasy value. But what does not show up in the box score is the fact that CEH had his knee stepped on and then sat the rest of that drive, plus the entire next one. That was the drive where Jerick McKinnon scored his receiving touchdown. CEH still managed to finish as the RB8 in Week 2, his second week in a row of finishing as a top-eight running back. Given how he has performed, he should continue to carve out a larger role in this offense. Start CEH in Week 3.
Robinson is back like he never tore his Achilles. In Week 2, he played 63 percent of the snaps with 23 carries and two targets, going for 78 yards and a touchdown. Robinson has sat between 15 and 20 fantasy points in his first two games and is currently the RB6 on the season. What he is doing right now is truly remarkable. He is back to being a weekly starter, especially this week against the Chargers. So far this season Los Angeles has ranked middle of the pack against the position, but last year the Bolts allowed the most fantasy points to backs. You can get Robinson back in your lineup and feel good about it.
Montgomery made up for a down Week 1 with a big bounce back performance against the Packers. He rushed for 122 yards and added in 14 receiving yards on two catches, while scoring 15.6 fantasy points. What also is in his favor is that the Bears apparently will have the most run-heavy attack in the league, as Justin Fields threw only 11 times in a game for much of which the Bears trailed. Montgomery is in a strong matchup this week against the Texans, who have allowed 27.4 fantasy PPG to RBs so far this season, the ninth-most in the NFL. But they have allowed the most rushing yards to RBs and no team allowed more rushing yards than the Texans last season. Montgomery is the only Bear you can comfortably start.
Pollard finished as a top-three scoring RB in Week 2, going off for just under 20 fantasy points. Pollard rushed nine times for 43 yards and a touchdown, while seeing seven targets, catching four of them for 55 yards. The seven targets stand out, as only CeeDee Lamb had more. Now Dalton Schultz is banged up as well. Pollard is clearly the back the Cowboys prefer in the passing game, and he should once again see a lot of volume there. Pollard is the ceiling play in the Cowboys backfield, while Ezekiel Elliott is the floor play. Pollard gets the Giants, who have allowed the eighth-most rushing yards to RBs, on Monday Night Football. Get him in those lineups.
Sit 'Em
Singletary simply does not see enough work to be anything more than a deeper flex option. In Week 1, Singletary saw just 10 opportunities (eight carries, two targets), and followed it up with another 10 in Week 2 (six carries, four targets). Sure, it was a blowout and the starters sat down the stretch for the Bills. But Zack Moss and James Cook both steal some volume away, and then you always have to worry about Josh Allen stealing touchdowns. Singletary has looked good in his limited samples, but until he gets more consistent work, he cannot be trusted. Especially in a matchup like this against the Dolphins, who have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to RBs this season (7.9).
Penny looked impressive in Week 1, but man, did things unravel in Week 2. Penny played just 43 percent of the snaps with six carries and no targets in Week 2. Travis Homer led in snaps and targets, while Kenneth Walker still had a role. Three backs on a team that is going to run as few plays per game as the Seahawks is very troublesome. The fact that Penny cannot get usage in the pass game is also a concern. While Penny remains the top option in this backfield, it is simply too murky to trust right now even in a favorable matchup like this one. Penny is no more than a deeper flex option 'cause of the matchup.
James Robinson is a start, which unfortunately makes Etienne a sit. He played just 38 percent of the snaps with nine carries and three targets in Week 2. Etienne has now scored eight fantasy points in each of his first two games. He continues to be outplayed, both in an opportunity and production standpoint by Robinson. While he still does possess a high ceiling, until we see him get more consistent usage, he can be benched.
In Week 2, Edmonds played 49 percent of the snaps with just five carries and three targets, which were fewer snaps and carries and the same number of targets as Raheem Mostert. Mostert has a long history playing under Mike McDaniel with the 49ers in previous seasons. There is a level of comfort and familiarity there, meaning that Mostert could be stealing away the starting role. It is not time to drop Edmonds, but given the usage we saw in Week 2, getting him out of your starting lineup to monitor his usage would be a wise move. Especially in a matchup like this one against the Bills, who are in the bottom five in fantasy PPG allowed to running backs and just held Derrick Henry in check.