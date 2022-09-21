NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Chiefs defense finished as the sixth-highest scoring defense in Week 2 despite a tough matchup against the Chargers. This week the Chiefs face the Colts, who have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to opposing defenses. That includes allowing seven sacks and four interceptions – while having just one passing touchdown on the year. Things should get better for the Colts offense as the season progresses, but for now, take advantage of their struggles.
The Falcons defense scored eight fantasy points and finished as the 10th-best fantasy defense in Week 2. Atlanta can build on that this week against the Seahawks, who have allowed an average of 10 fantasy PPG, which includes four sacks, two interceptions and two fumbles lost this season. Seattle had some magic in Week 1, but fell back to earth in Week 2. If you stream defenses each week, the Falcons are in play this week.
No team has allowed more fantasy points per game to defenses this year than the Saints at 16 per game. That includes 10 sacks, three interceptions, three fumbles lost and a touchdown allowed to opposing defenses. Jameis Winston is currently playing through four fractured vertebrae, which has to impact him a bit. He also struggled last year against Carolina, throwing for 111 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The Panthers are a streaming option this week.
The Cowboys currently rank third in the NFL with eight sacks through two weeks. That bodes well this week as the Giants have allowed eight sacks, the third-most in the NFL. Sacks are a stat to chase when streaming fantasy defenses and this is a spot where the Cowboys could rack up a few. Plus, it's not like the Giants offense is one that should light them up. The Cowboys are a strong streaming option on Monday Night Football this week.
Sit 'Em
The Colts defense has struggled so far this season, picking up just three sacks, one turnover and six fantasy points all year. Plus, this week they face the Chiefs, who have allowed the fewest fantasy PPG to opposing defense at a whopping -0.50 per game. Never play fantasy defenses against Patrick Mahomes.
The Patriots defense always is one that comes with a strong reputation. Because of that, sometimes it can be overvalued in fantasy purposes. So far on the year, the Patriots are the 18th-highest scoring fantasy defense. This week they face the Ravens, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, at 0.0 per game. Yikes. Just like you do not play defenses against Mahomes, you sit them against Lamar Jackson, as well.
The Packers have a tough defense, but this week they face a tough opponent in Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady and the Bucs have allowed just three sacks and one interception this season. That is how you rack up fantasy points -- which is why opposing defenses are averaging just 4.5 fantasy PPG against them. Sit the Packers this week.
Just like you should sit the Packers defense against the Bucs, you can sit the Bucs defense against the Packers. Aaron Rodgers has been sacked seven times this year, but he’s thrown just one interception and we know he takes care of the ball as well as the absolute best to ever do it. There are far too many appealing streaming offenses to go against the reigning back-to-back MVP. Go in another direction this week.