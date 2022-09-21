NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Defenses

Just like you should sit the Packers defense against the Bucs, you can sit the Bucs defense against the Packers. Aaron Rodgers has been sacked seven times this year, but he’s thrown just one interception and we know he takes care of the ball as well as the absolute best to ever do it. There are far too many appealing streaming offenses to go against the reigning back-to-back MVP. Go in another direction this week.