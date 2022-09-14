NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Wide receivers

Jones is not washed like many wanted you to believe this offseason. In Week 1, he reached a top speed of 20.62 mph, the seventh-fastest in the NFL. Jones was targeted five times, which may not sound like much, but it was the second-most on the Bucs. Mike Evans (seven) was the only other player to see over three targets in the first week. Jones also led the Bucs with 99 air yards. He showed he has a lot left in the tank winning downfield, but also being used not once, but twice in the running game. Jones will remain a focal point of the Bucs offense with Chris Godwin sidelined for the time being. He will run in two-WR sets with Evans, as Jones was clearly playing ahead of Russell Gage in Week 1. Evans also will likely be shadowed by Marshon Lattimore this week, who has given him issues in the past. If Evans is well covered, it could lead to a bump in opportunities for Jones. He can be trusted as a WR2 this week.