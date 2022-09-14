NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Davis' season started off in a big way in Week 1. He played 57 of 58 snaps, averaged 16.1 air yards per target and led the Bills with 33 routes ran. Detractors try to put a negative spin because he only saw five targets, but Josh Allen only threw 31 times in the game. Plus, Davis saw the high-valued targets as he was used down field and near the end zone. That is where he thrives. There will be weeks with more targets. What matters is he is the second option on a high-powered offense led by an MVP favorite. This week he faces the Titans who allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to receivers last year and were just burned by Sterling Shepard. Start Davis everywhere in Week 2.
Kirk and his big contract were running jokes by many in the offseason, but he looked well worth the investment in Week 1. He was targeted a team-high 12 times and caught six of them for 117 yards. He also saw 142 air yards, the second-most in the NFL behind only Davante Adams. He is clearly the focal point of the Jags' passing game and could quickly become an every week option for fantasy managers. He is certainly in play as a WR2 in Week 2 against the Colts, who allowed the second-most fantasy points to WRs last year. If he continues to see volume like that, he will become too obvious of a start to include in this article.
Jones is not washed like many wanted you to believe this offseason. In Week 1, he reached a top speed of 20.62 mph, the seventh-fastest in the NFL. Jones was targeted five times, which may not sound like much, but it was the second-most on the Bucs. Mike Evans (seven) was the only other player to see over three targets in the first week. Jones also led the Bucs with 99 air yards. He showed he has a lot left in the tank winning downfield, but also being used not once, but twice in the running game. Jones will remain a focal point of the Bucs offense with Chris Godwin sidelined for the time being. He will run in two-WR sets with Evans, as Jones was clearly playing ahead of Russell Gage in Week 1. Evans also will likely be shadowed by Marshon Lattimore this week, who has given him issues in the past. If Evans is well covered, it could lead to a bump in opportunities for Jones. He can be trusted as a WR2 this week.
London put up good numbers in Week 1 in a tough matchup against the Saints. That is impressive considering he is a rookie who missed much of the preseason due to a knee injury. London tied Kyle Pitts for the team high with seven targets and led their receivers in snaps with 73%. London also led the Falcons in catches (five) and receiving yards (74). He should be heavily targeted weekly as the receiver depth behind him is very thin. This week he faces the Rams, who last year allowed the third-most fantasy points to receivers. London can be started as a WR2 or flex option.
Sit 'Em
Toney only played seven snaps for the Giants in Week 1. It was not due to him being injured; the team just opted to bench their most explosive receiver. He did make plays the two chances he had, but that was it for the second-year receiver. It's no surprise I was a big Toney believer, and I continue to believe he is the Giants' best option. While the hope is the talent will win out, there is no way he can be trusted currently. Hold onto Toney, as he still has a lot of upside if he can get a starter's workload, but until we see him back in the rotation, he needs to remain on the bench.
Moore finished with seven targets, five catches and 49 yards in a game where Joe Flacco threw 59 times. Not only did both the Jets running backs have more targets than Moore, so did Corey Davis and rookie receiver Garrett Wilson. Tyler Conklin saw the same amount of targets as Moore, as well. This week, he faces a Browns defense that allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to receivers a year ago. Moore led the Jets receivers in snaps with 89%, is still the Jets' top option and always has upside. But given the QB situation, the usage and the matchup, it is fine to get away from Moore if you have similarly ranked options heading in Week 2.
Cooper was a sit last week and he failed to reach five fantasy points. Cooper saw six targets, catching three of them for 17 yards in a game where Jacoby Brissett threw 34 times. The Jets secondary played pretty well in Week 1 and will be sure to give plenty of defensive attention to Cooper. There will be some games where he catches a long ball or a TD, but when he doesn’t, it's going to be very ugly. Stay away from Cooper until he proves otherwise.
Thielen said after Sunday's game that he has never been part of an offense like Minnesota's that did not stop attacking. The only issue for his fantasy managers is the attacks were not going his way. He finished with just four targets, three catches and 36 yards. Thielen’s yards have been going down for a couple years now, but he remains fantasy relevant because of a high touchdown rate. However, that is a very dangerous way to live, as the floor can bottom out if that decreases. Sit him against a tough Eagles secondary.