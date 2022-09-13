Giants' Brian Daboll has 'confidence' in Kadarius Toney despite WR playing just seven snaps in Week 1

New York Giants former first-round receiver Kadarius Toney played just seven snaps in Big Blue's come-from-behind victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

After the game, coach Brian Daboll noted that the lack of playing time for Toney, who was healthy entering the game, was because specific packages the receiver is in weren't called.

Toney didn't see a pass his way but touched the ball twice Sunday, generating a 19-yard run and had an option pass he turned into a four-yard gain.

On Monday, Daboll's comments intimated that Toney's lack of playing time was more due to missed practice time as he dealt with injuries than the well-worn theory that he doesn't know the playbook.

"We have confidence in Kadarius. I think, again, I've mentioned this before a couple of weeks ago with our receiver position: It's a competitive situation," Daboll said, via the team's official transcript. "And they'll be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. So, relative to inactives or playtime or amount of plays, everybody's got to earn their role. One week it might be a whole game; one week, it might be less. But Kadarius has done a good job of learning our stuff. I have no concerns about him knowing our information."

Kenny Golladay (46 snaps), Sterling Shepard (43) and Richie James (42) saw the most snaps Sunday, with David Sills taking 27 reps. Rookie Wan'Dale Robinson played just nine snaps before suffering a knee injury in the second quarter. The Giants have a deep receiver corps on paper -- Darius Slayton was inactive as the No. 7 wideout Sunday.

Even as Daboll deftly deflects questions about Toney, the wideout's standing as a former first-round pick will bring raised eyebrows when he sees so few opportunities.

"Kadarius is working his way back," Daboll said. "Those are the plays. We had more than just seven plays for him, but they weren't called. And we'll see what happens this week."