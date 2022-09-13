Around the NFL

Giants' Brian Daboll has 'confidence' in Kadarius Toney despite WR playing just seven snaps in Week 1

Published: Sep 13, 2022 at 10:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New York Giants former first-round receiver Kadarius Toney played just seven snaps in Big Blue's come-from-behind victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

After the game, coach Brian Daboll noted that the lack of playing time for Toney, who was healthy entering the game, was because specific packages the receiver is in weren't called.

Toney didn't see a pass his way but touched the ball twice Sunday, generating a 19-yard run and had an option pass he turned into a four-yard gain.

On Monday, Daboll's comments intimated that Toney's lack of playing time was more due to missed practice time as he dealt with injuries than the well-worn theory that he doesn't know the playbook.

"We have confidence in Kadarius. I think, again, I've mentioned this before a couple of weeks ago with our receiver position: It's a competitive situation," Daboll said, via the team's official transcript. "And they'll be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. So, relative to inactives or playtime or amount of plays, everybody's got to earn their role. One week it might be a whole game; one week, it might be less. But Kadarius has done a good job of learning our stuff. I have no concerns about him knowing our information."

Kenny Golladay (46 snaps), Sterling Shepard (43) and Richie James (42) saw the most snaps Sunday, with David Sills taking 27 reps. Rookie Wan'Dale Robinson played just nine snaps before suffering a knee injury in the second quarter. The Giants have a deep receiver corps on paper -- Darius Slayton was inactive as the No. 7 wideout Sunday.

Even as Daboll deftly deflects questions about Toney, the wideout's standing as a former first-round pick will bring raised eyebrows when he sees so few opportunities.

"Kadarius is working his way back," Daboll said. "Those are the plays. We had more than just seven plays for him, but they weren't called. And we'll see what happens this week."

The Giants take on the Panthers in Week 2 at MetLife Stadium.

Related Content

news

Melvin Gordon on Broncos' red-zone woes: 'We definitely beat ourselves'

In Russell Wilson's first game in a Broncos jersey, Denver went 0-of-4 in the red zone including two fumbles at the 1-yard line in the season-opening defeat to Seattle.

news

Seahawks' Geno Smith shines in win over Russell Wilson-led Broncos: 'They wrote me off, I ain't write back though'

In his first game as Russell Wilson's replacement, Seahawks QB Geno Smith turned in one of the best performances of his career to earn Seattle a season-opening win.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could return in four to six weeks following surgery on fractured thumb

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could return in four to six weeks following Monday's surgery on his fractured thumb, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson says first game against Seahawks was 'special': 'I wouldn't be where I am today without this place'

In Broncos QB Russell Wilson's return to Lumen Field, he faced strong emotions, an intense fan reaction and his former Seahawks teammates in a game which came down to the final seconds.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Seahawks' win over Broncos

Russell Wilson's Broncos debut on his old homefield was spoiled by Geno Smith and the Seahawks, who prevailed on Monday night, 17-16.

news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt not expected to need surgery, could return in six weeks

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt's pectoral injury is not believed to be season-ending or require surgery. Watt is still waiting on more information but there is optimism he will be back by midseason, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams carted off with 'serious' knee injury on Monday night

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was carted off the field Monday and did not return in his team's 17-16 win over the Broncos after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter. Head coach Pete Carroll called it a "serious" injury that is believed to be to Adams' quad tendon.

news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has successful surgery on fractured thumb, looks to return Week 8 or 10

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery to stabilize his fractured thumb on Monday and is looking at a potential return in Week 8 or Week 10, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Robert Saleh 'taking receipts' for those 'who continually mock' Jets after Week 1 loss

Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Monday expressed his frustrations with those doubting his team after Week 1, and is putting his best foot forward to prove them wrong.

news

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell expected to miss at least eight weeks with MCL sprain

49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is expected to miss eight weeks with an MCL sprain, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE