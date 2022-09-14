NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Running backs

Pierce played just 28% of the snaps in Week 1 with 11 carries and one target, tallying just 39 yards and less than five fantasy points. It was a disappointing start to the season after what was a very promising preseason. This was in a game that played the entirety of an overtime frame and one in which the Texans were playing with a lead, which is a positive game script for Pierce, and yet he still saw such little work. If the Texans are trailing, like they very well could be this week against the Broncos, Pierce could be phased out even more as Rex Burkhead saw eight targets and is clearly the passing-down option. If that’s the case, Pierce could see even less work. Do not drop Pierce, but for now you have to sit him until he starts to see a larger role.