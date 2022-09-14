NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Steelers finished as the top scoring defense in Week 1, scoring 24 fantasy points against the high-powered Bengals offense. They recorded seven sacks, four interceptions and a fumble recovery, as well as scoring a touchdown. The loss of T.J. Watt is huge, but this defense has other playmakers on it such as Minkah Fitzpatrick. This week against a Patriots offense that struggled mightily in the preseason and in Week 1 and has a banged-up QB of its own. Fire them up this week.
The Broncos had a good matchup in Week 1 against Seattle and failed to take advantage, scoring just five fantasy points as they picked up two sacks and a fumble recovery. But they get another chance in a favorable matchup against the Texans. Houston allowed three sacks and a fumble recovery in Week 1 against the Colts and allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses last season. If you streamed them in Week 1, you can go back to the well in Week 2.
The Bengals had a rough go in Week 1, but they get a mulligan of sorts this week against the Cowboys without Dak Prescott. We saw how badly that offense struggled without him two years ago, and the 'Boys had more talent then than they do now. Things could get ugly in Dallas, but that benefits the defenses that face them.
The Browns picked up four sacks and one turnover against the Panthers in Week 1, but this week they face the Jets. Last week the Ravens finished as a top-eight defense thanks to that matchup. With Joe Flacco at the helm, the Jets are a team you can stream against for fantasy purposes. The Browns are a streaming option this week.
Sit 'Em
The Eagles were a start last week and a defensive touchdown saved them, but they did allow 35 points to the Lions. This week they face the Vikings, who are fresh off of carving up another tough defense in the Packers. There’s a lot of talent on this Philly defense, but this is not the week to start them.
The Titans finished as a top-12 defense in Week 1, but that was against the Giants. This week they face Josh Allen and the Bills, who just carved up a tough Rams defense. Simple rule of thumb: Sit defenses against Buffalo.
The Bears finished as a top-10 fantasy defense in Week 1 against the 49ers. But this week, they face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Yeah, he struggled last week, but any Bears fan knows what he has historically done against them. He himself said he owns them! It's not the week to stream Chicago.
The Chargers have a lot of talent on defense, but J.C. Jackson (ankle) is currently banged up and is not guaranteed to play. That is not why you sit them this week. The Chargers are facing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs fresh off of a 360-yard, five-touchdown performance. Just like with the Bills, sit defense against the Chiefs.