NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Quarterbacks

Lance is coming off his own struggles, but he played in one of the worst environments. San Francisco's loss to Chicago was played in torrential rain, as they literally had to mop puddles off the field. Plus, he had no George Kittle and Elijah Mitchell was injured early on. A lot went wrong for the Niners' young signal-caller. Now, that is not all to just give Lance a pass, but it was certainly a very tough spot for the first-year starter. Lance did show off the rushing ability that makes him such an appealing fantasy asset, running 13 times for 54 yards. That was the fourth-most rushing yards by any QB, and in better conditions it's easy to see him running even more. He is not likely to put up huge passing numbers, but he could put up nice fantasy numbers similar to how Jalen Hurts did last year or how Marcus Mariota did in Week 1 due to that rushing ability. This week, he faces a Seahawks defense that allowed the second-most passing yards in 2021. Lance is worth giving another shot.