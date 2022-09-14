NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Intro

Whether you won or lost your fantasy matchup, you have to admit that it was awesome to have fantasy football back in our lives. Checking live scoring, trash talk, the highs you feel when your player makes a big play and even the lows when your team frustrates you. Life is just better when fantasy football is part of it.

And if you made any lineup mistakes, no worries. Week 1 is the easiest week to justify those as much is still up in the air and we are making our best educated guesses. Now though, we actually have useful information including player usage, playing time and stuff that we spend all summer speculating. Of course, one week is not the be-all and end-all, but it's certainly better than nothing. Now the goal is to identify trends as we get more and more information. But the goal for you remains to set the best lineup you can each and every week.