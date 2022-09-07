NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Intro

Football is back! And the only thing that can top that is that fantasy football is back! Tell the truth, you have missed scrolling through your lineup wondering who to start and who to sit. You have missed coming here and seeing what we think you should do. Don't worry, you are far from the only one!

And I am happy to announce that this year, I will be taking over the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em column each and every week. No, this is not a heel turn or anything where I reveal that I stole the column from Adam Rank. There was no betrayal moment, like when Seth Rollins hit Roman Reigns in the back with a steel chair. And don't worry, you can likely expect much fewer wrestling references this season, but I just had to get one in to pay homage. Instead, you may get a nerdy stat or two and lots of looks at recent trends. Oh and if you still want more -- you can also watch us talk about these players each and every week on the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em show on NFL.com and the fantasy football app!

Week 1 is always both the hardest and simplest week to set your lineup. On one hand, you just drafted and you likely know most, if not all, of the players you plan on starting. There are no pesky bye weeks yet and hopefully no injuries to your starters. But if you are torn between a player or two it could be tough to make a decision, as we do not have much information yet on matchups or what teams may look like. We can use last season along with projections for this season, but we still have much to learn about teams this season, especially after one of the craziest offseasons in league history.