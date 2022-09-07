NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide receivers

Renfrow was the surprise of the 2021 season, but that was largely because he was the last man standing in the Raiders' receiver room. This year, there is new target vacuum in Davante Adams, who joins another heavily targeted player in Darren Waller. Renfrow figures to be third in the pecking order for targets in Vegas. That is a tough role to be in for a player like Renfrow, at least for fantasy purposes. Renfrow is not a field-stretcher, nor should he be expected to score touchdowns at a high rate, meaning that he cannot score fantasy points in chunks. Rather than rely on efficiency, Renfrow’s role is one that relies on volume, which he is no longer guaranteed to see. Renfrow figures to be one of those players who is much more useful to his real-life football team than to fantasy ones. This week he goes against a Chargers defense that ranked middle of the pack against receivers, but greatly improved its secondary in the second half. Stay away.