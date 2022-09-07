NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

Carr opens up against the Chargers after ending their season a year ago. But this time, Carr has Davante Adams joining Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and the other Raiders pass catchers. Not only that, but there is one of the most high-powered offenses on the other side of the field, meaning the Raiders could have to put up a lot of points just to keep up. The Chargers defense did get much more stout over the offseason, but last year it allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to QBs (17.9). Carr is just outside my top-12 QBs in Week 1, but he can still be trusted if you drafted him as your starter.