NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Rodgers has been an automatic start in recent years, but he has fallen further than ever in fantasy drafts this year due to him losing his offensive coordinator and Davante Adams. But Week 1 is not the week to sit the back-to-back reigning MVP. Rodgers has averaged 30.6 fantasy PPG on 332 passing yards and 3.25 touchdowns per game in his last four contest against Minnesota. The Vikings also have the firepower to make this a potentially high-scoring matchup. Rodgers remains a top-10 fantasy QB in Week 1.
Lance will begin his first year as the full-time starter against a rebuilding Bears team. Last season, Chicago allowed the sixth-most fantasy PPG to QBs (17.4), and then traded away its best defensive player. Add in the fact that Lance can earn fantasy points with his legs on the level of a Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts, and the playmakers around him who can take a short pass and tally a bunch of yards after the catch, and the 49ers QB is definitely worth a start. Lance brings a high ceiling every week and the second-year QB begins what should be a breakout fantasy season with a favorable matchup.
Carr opens up against the Chargers after ending their season a year ago. But this time, Carr has Davante Adams joining Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow and the other Raiders pass catchers. Not only that, but there is one of the most high-powered offenses on the other side of the field, meaning the Raiders could have to put up a lot of points just to keep up. The Chargers defense did get much more stout over the offseason, but last year it allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to QBs (17.9). Carr is just outside my top-12 QBs in Week 1, but he can still be trusted if you drafted him as your starter.
Winston is a streaming option for those diving a little deeper at the QB position. He faces the Falcons, who gave up the second-most fantasy PPG to QBs (19.3) last year. Winston was better than he got credit for when healthy last year, averaging 16.8 fantasy PPG, good to make him the QB14. Now, he has a favorable matchup as a welcome back to the NFL, with the best receiving weapons the Saints have had in some time. Winston is the top streaming option this week.
Sit 'Em
Stafford is celebrating his Super Bowl banner drop by facing the defense that allowed by far the fewest fantasy PPG to QBs last season (10.98). The Bills' secondary is not at full strength, but their defensive line is more beefed up than ever with Von Miller. It’s a tough matchup, plus, Stafford has been dealing with an elbow issue that just makes him a little risky. Normally he is a weekly start, but this week, he falls outside the top-12 QBs. He is not a sit for just anyone, but if you paired him with another similarly ranked QB, it’s a week to go with the other. And don’t say I never include any big names!
Tagovailoa is a QB I like to have a breakout season, but not one I like enough to start against Bill Belichick and the Patriots in Week 1. Last season the Pats allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy PPG to QBs (13.8), and we know Belichick always game-plans around a team's strength. And with the Dolphins, that’s slowing down wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Last season Tagovailoa averaged just 156 passing yards and one passing touchdown per game against New England. This is a week to leave him on the bench and go with another option.
Fields is a potential breakout QB this season, but Week 1 against the Niners is not the spot to just roll him out there. Last season the 49ers held opposing QBs to just 14.9 fantasy PPG. Fields also has a very unproven supporting cast around him that needs to show fantasy managers that we can trust them. Fields was largely drafted as a second quarterback, meaning that you probably have a better option to roll with. This is a week to leave him on the bench and go with the first option.
Mayfield may seem like a fun idea as he is taking on his old team in what fantasy players love to call a revenge game (insert angry waving fist!). But last season the Browns held QBs to just 14.1 fantasy PPG, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. Plus, Mayfield does not put up many points with his legs and has just one time in the past two seasons thrown more than two passing TDs in a game. We should also expect to see a lot of Christian McCaffrey. Simply put, there are QBs who bring both a higher floor and ceiling than Mayfield. Sit him in Week 1.