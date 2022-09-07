NFL Fantasy 2021 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Kickers

Blankenship is one of my personal favorites this season. Remember, when Matt Ryan was with the Falcons, his kickers would routinely be some of the best in fantasy. That is because Ryan would drive down the field and stall in the red zone. Repeating that in Indy could lead to a lot of opportunities for Blankenship. It was just two years ago that he was a top-five fantasy kicker. The Texans were middle of the pack against kickers last season. Blankenship is in play as a streaming option.