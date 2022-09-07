NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Tight ends

Gesicki has done the bulk of his damage at the NFL level lining up in the slot like a wide receiver. He said he is learning how to play tight end this preseason, evident by the fact that he was playing late into games last month. Additionally, there is fear that he could lose snaps to better blocking tight ends on the roster, and there are volume concerns with two clear-cut players who will see a large target share on this offense. All of that makes Gesicki risky to roster, let alone start in Week 1 against the Patriots who allowed the third-fewest fantasy PPG to tight ends last season (7.8). The Patriots held Gesicki to just 2.6 fantasy PPG last season. Stay far away this week.