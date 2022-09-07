NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Defenses

The Bills are one of the better defenses in football and likely were one of the first ones off the board in your fantasy drafts. But that does not mean you have to start them in Week 1. With defenses, it's all about playing the matchups, and the Bills have a tough one to open the season against the Rams. Last year Los Angeles only allowed 5.7 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses. This matchup has the chance to be a high-scoring one, as well. The Bills are not a top-15 fantasy defense in the Week 1 rankings.