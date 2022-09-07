NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running backs

Penny finished last season as the best running back in the NFL from Week 14 on. He led all running backs in rushing yards, rushing yards over expectation, touchdowns, yards after contact, rushes of 10-plus yards and runs to reach 15-plus mph. Now, he gets to start Week 1 as the lead back for Seattle. Rookie Kenneth Walker may suit up, but even so, he has missed much of the preseason and is likely to be in a secondary role. Seattle was always a team that would be toward the top of the league in rushing attempts. With no Russell Wilson (he will be on the other side!), you should expect Seattle to try to establish the run early and often, which means feeding Penny. The volume he should see, paired with his big-play ability makes him an RB2 to trust, with more upside. He comes in as a top-20 RB in the Week 1 rankings.