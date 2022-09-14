NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Pitts did not live up to expectations in Week 1, but he did tie for the team lead with seven targets. He only caught two of them for 19 yards, but the volume is what matters. There will be better days ahead for a player of his caliber. That should start as early as this week against the Rams. Last season, L.A. allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends. The Rams did hold Dawson Knox in check in Week 1, but their secondary struggled against the receivers in that game -- and Pitts is the de facto WR1 for the Falcons. Do not panic after one bad game in a tough matchup. Continue to start him with confidence weekly.
Schultz is the one Cowboy I think you can confidently keep trusting with Dak Prescott sidelined. Part of that is because he is a tight end, and if he scores between eight and 10 fantasy points, it’s a good week. Cooper Rush targeted Schultz two times in his limited action. He was targeted nine times in total, second behind only CeeDee Lamb (11). He also faces the Bengals, who allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends in 2021, and then allowed Pat Freiermuth to score nearly 13 fantasy points and finish as a top-six tight end.
Freiermuth was targeted 10 times, catching five passes for a team-high 75 yards. He finished with 12.5 fantasy points and was a top-six tight end in Week 1. Freiermuth remains in play in Week 2 even in a tough matchup against the Patriots. There were volume concerns with the Steelers drafting George Pickens and changing QBs, but the volume Freiermuth saw in Week 1 is too good to ignore. Freiermuth is worth starting until he proves otherwise.
Everett scored nearly 15 fantasy points and was a top-five tight end in Week 1. He showed his downfield chops catching a 25-yard pass and then followed that up with an 18-yard touchdown. Everett was always a talented tight end, but he is now in a pass-first offense with an elite QB. Plus, Keenan Allen is very much so up in the air for a TNF game that could be a shootout against the Chiefs. Everett is a top-10 tight end in the Week 2 rankings.
Sit 'Em
Knox is coming off a down Week 1, as he only saw two targets, one catch and five yards. Knox is a good tight end, but the issue is he is behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis for targets and then has to compete with the slot receivers and running backs after that. Knox will have better weeks for sure, and it's not fair to judge him off of one game, but there is certainly cause for volume concerns as the Bills' starting receivers are improved compared to a year ago. Do not sit Knox for just anyone, but he can be sat for someone like Everett if he is available off the waiver wire.
Smith was someone I was very excited to see return. But in that return, he put up zero fantasy points. He was targeted twice and did not catch either. It was a big letdown in Smith's first game in over a year. It was a battle for anyone to see volume behind Justin Jefferson in Minnesota. Smith still has potential, but until we see him put up a fantasy point, let alone consistent usage, it's best to avoid him.
Gesicki played just 42 percent of the snaps in Week 1, losing playing time to Durham Smythe. That was a concern I highlighted in last week's article, as Gesicki is more of a receiver than a tight end. He could continue to lose time to a better blocking option. Gesicki saw just one target, catching it for one yard. He is more of a drop candidate than he is a player to start.
Henry was outperformed by Jonnu Smith in Week 1. Henry was targeted three times, catching two of them for 20 yards. He showed last year that when he does not catch a touchdown, he is going to be disappointing for fantasy purposes. Last season, he averaged fewer than five targets and three catches per game. Seeing that usage carry over to Week 1 was troubling. Additionally, Mac Jones is banged up at the moment. Leave Henry on the bench against a tough Steelers defense.