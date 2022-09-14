NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Tight ends

Knox is coming off a down Week 1, as he only saw two targets, one catch and five yards. Knox is a good tight end, but the issue is he is behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis for targets and then has to compete with the slot receivers and running backs after that. Knox will have better weeks for sure, and it's not fair to judge him off of one game, but there is certainly cause for volume concerns as the Bills' starting receivers are improved compared to a year ago. Do not sit Knox for just anyone, but he can be sat for someone like Everett if he is available off the waiver wire.