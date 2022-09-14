NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Kickers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
Koo was overlooked in drafts due to concerns about the Falcons offense. Well, he put that to bed, scoring 18 fantasy points and finishing as the top kicker in Week 1. He made two 50-yard kicks in that game. That came in a tough matchup on paper against the Saints. This week he faces the Rams, who allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to kickers last year. Grab him if he is on the waiver wire in your league.
McPherson did not have nearly as big of a fantasy day as he could have. But it was a weird game in which the Bengals long snapper was injured, which caused a missed kick and a blocked one. Even in a down performance, he scored eight fantasy points. McPherson is one of the best kickers in the game and should continue to be started weekly.
York made an immediate impact in Cleveland. The rookie made three field goals, including the game-winner at the end of regulation. He ended up scoring 16 fantasy points. The Browns should have a lot of drives stall out before reaching the end zone, meaning more field goal attempts. It also doesn’t hurt that the Jets allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers.
Sit 'Em
Lutz has a tough matchup against a Bucs defense that allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to kickers last year. Also, in Week 1 the Bucs prevented the Cowboys from getting into field goal range much at all. There are better options out there than Lutz this week.
Bullock faces a Bills defense that allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to kickers last season. Last week, they limited Matt Gay to just one field goal and one extra point. If the offense struggles to move the ball, that leads to fewer attempts, which is why they have had success against kickers in the past. Fade Bullock this week.
Zuerlein was a sit last week, and he scored just three fantasy points. This week the Jets take on the Browns, who have a tough defense of their own. The matchup, along with the Jets' own offensive struggles, is enough to get away from their kicker.
Santos is a fade this week. Allow me to apologize first-hand to researcher Careen Falcone! Last season the Packers limited kickers to just six fantasy points per game. It's not fair to hold Week 1 against him cause of the weather, but he did score just a single point in that game. Play it safe this week and go with a kicker in an offense that will score more points.