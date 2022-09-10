Around the NFL

Rams HC Sean McVay on RB Cam Akers' limited snaps in opener: 'Cam's got to maximize his (opportunities)'

Published: Sep 10, 2022 at 07:55 AM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

With the 31-10 loss the Rams suffered at the hands of the Bills, there came a lot of questions. And chief among them was queries about why some players didn't contribute as much as expected. One such mystery involved running back Cam Akers, who only had three carries on the night for zero yards, nowhere close to the load he was expected to bear in games this season.

The Rams did start the season with four running backs on the roster, and seemed to want to spread out the carries in Thursday's opener. Darrell Henderson got the start, and took on the bulk of the rushing duties, finishing with 13 carries for 47 yards. He and Akers are both listed as first-team on the Los Angeles depth chart, but only one of them got the expected amount of touches befitting that role.

Coach Sean McVay said after the game that he had wanted to get players like Akers more opportunities in the game, something that he wasn't able to make happen after the team "didn't get in much of a rhythm." But speaking to the media Friday McVay also said he thought Akers needed to maximize his chances when he did take snaps.

"Yeah, I think that's what we expect from all of our guys. No matter who you're talking about, you want to see guys do the little things the right way, compete with him without the ball," McVay said, via the team transcripts. "There were some instances where there were some positive things and some things that he can do better. But do want to see just an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him."

Akers was expected to have a sizable role in the offense this season, despite missing most of 2021 with a torn Achilles. Akers had led the Rams in rushing yards in his rookie year in 2020, and despite missing all but one regular season game last year, he came back and played a significant role in Los Angeles' Super Bowl run. So the Rams know he can play at a high level, he just needs to tap into that potential.

And Los Angeles might need Akers to figure things out sooner rather than later, as one of their other promising running backs, rookie Kyren Williams, will be out 6-8 weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain on a kick return Thursday, his first play of the evening.

McVay emphasized that Akers is still young and has stuff to learn and improve upon, but he believes with continued work the 23-year-old can still be one of the best running back options for the team.

"I know what Cam is capable of. We've all seen how talented and what a special player this guy's capable of being. I want to see him reach his highest potential and that's really all there is to it. It's not about anything other than when he and Darrell are playing at a high level, I feel really good about those two guys at running back for us," McVay said. "I know what he can be and I'm confident that he'll be that guy that we've all seen at the right moments as this season continues to progress and that's our job to help get it out of him."

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott downplays significance of appearing on injury report: 'I promise you I'm great'

Dak Prescott's name showed up on the Cowboys injury report Thursday afternoon as a limited practice participant due to an ankle injury. But Prescott downplayed his limited practice time, saying it's minor soreness and he's fully healthy.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) will not play in season opener vs. Buccaneers

Wide receiver Michael Gallup (ACL) will sit out of Dallas' Sunday night season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys announced Friday.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard (back) out for opener vs. Texans

The Colts ruled linebacker Shaquille Leonard out Friday as he continues to work his way back from offseason back surgery.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens unable to agree to terms on extension ahead of 2022 season

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens could not agree to terms on a contract extension ahead of the 2022 season, the team announced Friday morning.

news

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) ruled out vs. Ravens, could be placed on injured reserve

Jets LT Duane Brown (shoulder) will miss the season opener versus the Ravens and could land on injured reserve, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.

news

Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins with No. 3 helmet decals during 2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday announced the team will honor the late Dwayne Haskins with helmet decals during the 2022 season.

news

Titans agree to terms with safety Amani Hooker on three-year extension worth more than $33M

Tennessee is locking up ascending safety Amani Hooker. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Titans agreed to terms with Hooker on a three-year extension worth more than $33 million.

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (finger) 'ready to go' in season opener vs. Broncos

After sustaining a rare training camp injury, Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams explains his eagerness to deliver an impactful season.

news

Justin Herbert: I've been thinking about Chargers-Raiders rematch for 'past six or seven months'

Justin Herbert and the Chargers don't have to wait long for a chance at revenge against the Raiders with schedule-makers pitting the division rivals against each other to open Week 1 on Sunday.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara feels 'explosive' ahead of sixth season: 'I might have gotten faster'

Much of the offseason discussions surrounding the Saints offense revolved around Jameis Winston's return from injury, a revamped receiver corps and offensive line changes. But don't forget about Alvin Kamara.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE