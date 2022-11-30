NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Tight ends

Gesicki is coming off of a donut against the Texans. He did not catch his only target of the game, and he now has scored fewer than six fantasy points in three straight games (eight times this season). The Dolphins are also playing this fun game in which you have to guess who the random tight end to catch a touchdown will be that week. Unfortunately for Gesicki, he has only won that game three weeks all season. The floor is nonexistent, and it's far too unpredictable to try to guess when one of those nice games will come. Do not bank on it this week as he gets the 49ers, who have been extremely tough against opposing tight ends. On the season they have allowed just 8.4 fantasy PPG to the position, the third-fewest in the NFL.