NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Running backs

As mentioned above with Aaron Jones, this was originally going to be Najee Harris, but then he suffered an injury in Week 12. Full disclosure, this was a hard week to find some Start 'Em RBs, as pretty much every backfield is dealing with injuries at this point of the season. That, or the back is too obvious to include, like Nick Chubb. But we will move on with Stevenson, who it is easy to feel good about right now. Stevenson topped 20 fantasy points without a touchdown last week -- it was his third time scoring at least 19.5 fantasy points without finding pay dirt. That is the sign of an elite fantasy asset. He has done so because of how much involvement he has seen in the passing game. Since Week 8. Stevenson leads RBs with a 25% target share. He is no worse than second among RBs in targets, catches and receiving yards in that span. He has topped 12 fantasy points in every game since Week 3, but the ceiling has been much higher with him routinely topping 20 fantasy points. Now with Damien Harris banged up again there is even more opportunities for Stevenson. Plus, this week he gets the Bills who have been ran all over against as of late. In the past month the Bills have allowed 26.1 fantasy PPG to backs, which falls inside the top 10. Expect the Pats to try and grind the clock out against Josh Allen and the Bills, which means a lot of Stevenson. He is a must start option moving forward.