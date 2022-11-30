NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Defenses

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Start 'Em
The Cowboys are trying to do something that has not been done this millennium, finish as the top-scoring fantasy defense in back-to-back seasons. That’s right, it hasn’t been done since at least 2000, as far back as we can track. They are second this season behind the Patriots but have a great chance to play catchup against the Colts. The Colts have allowed a league-high 10.6 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this season. They issue a ton of sacks, which is not a good thing when going up against the Cowboys, who lead the league with 45. They are the best defense in fantasy this week.
The Rams offense is a mess right now. They are without Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson for the rest of the season. Who knows if and when we see Matthew Stafford again, and Darrell Henderson Jr. no longer plays for the team. That is a whole lot of talent to be without for a team that already was struggling to score many points. Plus, they take a bunch of sacks and turn the ball over frequently. In total, they have allowed 10.5 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses this season, the second most in the NFL. The Seahawks are very much so in play this week as a streaming option.
The Texans have been giving it up to opposing defenses as of late. On the season, they have allowed 9.6 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the third most in the NFL. But in the last month, that number jumps to 13.5, by far the most in the NFL in that span. It’s not a good thing when Brandin Cooks says the offense knew they were outmatched last week the minute they stepped on the field. But it does mean we can stream against them for fantasy purposes. Which is exactly what you should do with the Browns defense this week.
As I said in the QB section, things are just bottoming out for Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense. They have scored the fewest touchdowns in the NFL this season. They are also allowing 8.2 fantasy PPG to defenses this season, the sixth most in the NFL. I do not need to convince you that the Broncos offense is struggling and one to pick on for fantasy purposes. I am sorry Broncos fan, but the one saving grace of this offense is we can use defenses against them in fantasy. That means you can fire up the Ravens this week. Baltimore has shown the ability to take advantage of strong matchups, as they reached double figures in two of their past three games.
Sit 'Em
Yeah, it doesn’t matter how well the Bengals defense has played. And I do not care that the Bengals limited Patrick Mahomes when they faced them this season. Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs offense are on another level right now. They have allowed just 3.3 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, tied for the fewest in the NFL. Plus, they may actually have to try to keep scoring if the Bengals offense does what they are capable of doing. Get away from them in this matchup.
This is the battle of an immovable object meets an unstoppable force. The Dolphins offense has been one of the very best in the NFL, but so has the 49ers defense. I get that you may not want to hold two defenses and the Niners are too good to drop. If that is the case and this week is not a must-win game for you, then sure, ride with the 49ers defense. But if you are fighting for your playoff life, I would get away from this matchup. The Dolphins have allowed just 4.6 fantasy PPG, the fifth-fewest in the NFL.
If you are looking for a streaming defense, you may see that the Lions are playing the Jags and think you can stream them. I would advise against that. Not only have the Lions struggled on defense, scoring just five fantasy points or less in all but three games since Week 3. But the Jaguars have not been nearly as fantasy friendly as some may think. This season they have allowed just 5.0 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, the eighth-fewest in the NFL.
The Colts defense has been up and down this season. They are a defense that you can stream in the right matchup, which is the exact opposite of what they get this week. The Cowboys have allowed just 3.3 fantasy PPG to opposing defenses, tied with Kansas City for the fewest in the NFL. That number drops to 1.3 per game in the last month. Do not start defenses against the Cowboys, especially with Dak Prescott back.