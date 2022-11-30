NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Defenses

As I said in the QB section, things are just bottoming out for Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense. They have scored the fewest touchdowns in the NFL this season. They are also allowing 8.2 fantasy PPG to defenses this season, the sixth most in the NFL. I do not need to convince you that the Broncos offense is struggling and one to pick on for fantasy purposes. I am sorry Broncos fan, but the one saving grace of this offense is we can use defenses against them in fantasy. That means you can fire up the Ravens this week. Baltimore has shown the ability to take advantage of strong matchups, as they reached double figures in two of their past three games.