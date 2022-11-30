NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Intro

There are just two weeks left of the regular season in fantasy football. This is like the witching hour of the fantasy football season as you have two weeks to get your team into your league's playoffs. That likely leaves you agonizing over some lineup decision, as every start-and-sit decision is magnified this time of year. Hopefully this article helps you with some of those decisions. After being on a hot streak, last week's article had some big hits and some big swings and misses. We will look to right those wrongs and get back on track this week!

For those of you fighting for a playoff spot, you have to do whatever you have to do to make it. If that means dropping a player you are waiting to return from injury or a player you have been stashing, whatever the case may be, you need to do what you have to just to get in the dance. But with the trade deadline behind us in many leagues, you are also kind of set with your roster.

Now, those of you who are comfortably in the playoffs can start planning ahead. Have you been streaming at a position? Say quarterback or defense? Well, look at the schedule and find some options with good matchups that week and grab them now. For QBs in Week 15, there's Daniel Jones against the Commanders, Mike White against the Lions, Jimmy Garoppolo facing the Seahawks or Andy Dalton against the Falcons. Some defenses you can stream that week include the Vikings against the Colts, the Chiefs against the Texans, the Packers against the Rams, the Steelers against the Panthers or the Cardinals facing the Broncos. You can also get your running back handcuffs, just in case there is an injury you are covered. These are the little moves you can make to better set your team up for a playoff run.